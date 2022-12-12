NSE F&O ban: BHEL, PNB and others under ban on Monday, December 12, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Monday, December 12, 2022. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Delta Corp and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,17,548 with a turnover of Rs 31,822.30 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,48,845 with a turnover of Rs 61,532.34 crore.

Also Read: Uniparts India, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, IDBI Bank stocks in focus on 12 December

In Index options, 10,46,70,706 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,05,48,987.33 crore; put call ratio of 0.94; and premium turnover of Rs 38195.53 crore. In stock options, 35,80,716 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,70,307.97 crore; put call ratio of 0.46; and premium turnover of Rs 4278.54 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was 10,94,17,815, with a turnover of Rs 1,09,12,649.94 crore; put call ratio of 0.92; and premium turnover of Rs 42474.07 crore.

Also Read: Markets to track inflation data, US Fed interest rate decision this week: Analysts

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, December 9, 2022, are Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) and Indiabulls Housing Finance. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling nearly 400 points at 62,181.67, while Nifty settled at 18,496.60, down by 0.0.61%.