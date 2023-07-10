The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Monday, July 10, 2023. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Delta Corp (DELTACORP), Granules India(GRANULES), and India Cements Ltd(INDIACEM) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

BHEL and Delta Corp were also previously put on the F&O ban on Friday, July 7, 2023. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 165.50 points or 0.85% to 19,331.80 and BSE Sensex tanked 505.19 points or 0.77% to 65,280.45.