NSE F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, PNB and others under ban on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to three stocks/securities on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Balrampur Chini Mills, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in those stocks.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,49,593 with a turnover of Rs 43,795.58 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 20,63,388 with a turnover of Rs 1,38,812.30 crore.

In Index options, 23,64,93,545 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,11,55,012.23 crore; put call ratio of 0.98; and premium turnover of Rs 56850.18 crore. In stock options, 37,64,192 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,63,951.92 crore; put call ratio of 0.48; and premium turnover of Rs 2500.08 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Tuesday was 24,27,70,718, with a turnover of Rs 2,16,01,572.03 crore; put call ratio of 0.97; and premium turnover of Rs 59350.26 crore.

The stock put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, was Punjab National Bank (PNB). The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with 30-share BSE Sensex climbing 361.01 points or 0.60%, settling at 60,927.43 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 117.70 points or 0.65% to 18,132.30.