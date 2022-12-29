scorecardresearch
NSE F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills and others under ban on Thursday, December 29, 2022

Domestic equity benchmarks concluded in red on Wednesday with BSE Sensex falling 17.15 points settling at 60,910.28 and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 9.80 points to 18,122.50.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been removed from the Futures & Options ban list for Thursday.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Balrampur Chini Mills and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in those stocks.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,86,616 with a turnover of Rs 37,729.77 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 18,85,676 with a turnover of Rs 1,28,695.87 crore.

In Index options, 15,41,52,029 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,55,15,558.30 crore; put call ratio of 1.00; and premium turnover of Rs 45199.72 crore. In stock options, 32,27,416 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,35,717.00 crore; put call ratio of 0.47; and premium turnover of Rs 2410.58 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Wednesday was 15,96,51,737, with a turnover of Rs 1,59,17,700.94 crore; put call ratio of 0.99; and premium turnover of Rs 47610.30 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, were Punjab National Bank (PNB), Balrampur Chini Mills and Indiabulls Housing Finance. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with 30-share BSE Sensex falling 17.15 points or 0.03%, settling at 60,910.28 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 9.80 points or 0.05% to 18,122.50.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 08:26:00 am