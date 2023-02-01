NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements under ban on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to one stock/security on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Ambuja Cements is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stock mentioned above is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,57,382 with a turnover of Rs 43,556.72 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 9,48,243 with a turnover of Rs 64,056.77 crore.

In Index options, 21,34,80,984 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,75,37,902.01 crore; put call ratio of 0.89; and premium turnover of Rs 62659.61 crore. In stock options, 29,57,904 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,10,443.73 crore; put call ratio of 0.51; and premium turnover of Rs 4656.51 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Tuesday was, 21,78,44,513 with a turnover of Rs 1,78,55,959.23 crore; put call ratio of 0.89; and premium turnover of Rs 67316.12 crore.

The same stock, Ambuja Cements was put on the F&O ban earlier on January 31, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with BSE Sensex rising 49.49 pts or 0.08% to close at 59,549.90 and the Nifty 50 climbing 13.20 pts or 0.07% to 17,662.15.