NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements under ban on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to one stock/security on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Ambuja Cements is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the stock mentioned above is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Monday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 5,77,182 with a turnover of Rs 54,937.56 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 11,17,508 with a turnover of Rs 74,196.00 crore.

In Index options, 14,72,88,496 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,31,50,156.72 crore; put call ratio of 0.94; and premium turnover of Rs 73,299.97 crore. In stock options, 34,31,299 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,39,851.69 crore; put call ratio of 0.60; and premium turnover of Rs 6182.82 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Monday was, 15,24,14,485 with a turnover of Rs 1,35,19,141.97 crore; put call ratio of 0.93; and premium turnover of Rs 79482.79 crore.

The same stock, Ambuja Cements was put on the F&O ban earlier on January 30, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with BSE Sensex rising 169.51 pts or 0.29% closing at 59,500.41 and NSE Nifty 50 advancing 44.60 pts or 0.25% to 17,648.95.