NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements under ban on Thursday, February 2, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to one stock/security on Thursday, February 2. Ambuja Cements is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the stock mentioned above is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 9,25,709 with a turnover of Rs 89,090.76 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 16,34,011 with a turnover of Rs 1,08,440.43 crore.

In Index options, 28,57,67,113 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,77,01,488.80 crore; put call ratio of 0.95; and premium turnover of Rs 102637.71 crore. In stock options, 51,77,948 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,62,162.41 crore; put call ratio of 0.57; and premium turnover of Rs 7746.97 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Wednesday was, 29,35,04,781 with a turnover of Rs 2,82,61,182.40 crore; put call ratio of 0.94; and premium turnover of Rs 110384.68 crore.

The same stock, Ambuja Cements was put on the F&O ban earlier on February 1, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session on a mixed note with BSE Sensex rising 158.18 pts or 0.27% to close at 59,708.08 and the Nifty 50 falling 45.85 pts or 0.26% to 17,616.30.