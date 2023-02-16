NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance and others under ban on Thursday, February 16, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Thursday, February 16, 2023. BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,82,238 with a turnover of Rs 27,285.47 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,65,117 with a turnover of Rs 56,718.46 crore.

In Index options, 17,02,19,184 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,66,19,130.78 crore; put call ratio of 0.92 and premium turnover of Rs 42391.41 crore. In stock options, 46,00,483 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,05,549.99 crore; put call ratio of 0.51; and premium turnover of Rs 3736.06 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Wednesday was, 17,59,67,022 with a turnover of Rs 1,70,08,684.70 crore; put call ratio of 0.91; and premium turnover of Rs 46127.47 crore.

The same stocks, BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session broadly in green with BSE Sensex rising 242.83 pts or 0.40% to 61,275.09 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 86.00 pts or 0.48% to 18,015.85.