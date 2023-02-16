scorecardresearch
NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance and others under ban on Thursday, February 16, 2023

The same stocks, BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
On Wednesday, indices ended broadly in green with BSE Sensex rising 242.83 pts or 0.40% to 61,275.09 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 86.00 pts or 0.48% to 18,015.85.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Thursday, February 16, 2023. BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,82,238 with a turnover of Rs 27,285.47 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,65,117 with a turnover of Rs 56,718.46 crore.

In Index options, 17,02,19,184 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,66,19,130.78 crore; put call ratio of 0.92 and premium turnover of Rs 42391.41 crore. In stock options, 46,00,483 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,05,549.99 crore; put call ratio of 0.51; and premium turnover of Rs 3736.06 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Wednesday was, 17,59,67,022 with a turnover of Rs 1,70,08,684.70 crore; put call ratio of 0.91; and premium turnover of Rs 46127.47 crore.

