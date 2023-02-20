NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements and others under ban on Monday, February 20, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Monday, February 20, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,43,771 with a turnover of Rs 43,488.79 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 11,13,344 with a turnover of Rs 73,957.18 crore.

In Index options, 12,66,06,808 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,19,74,640.79 crore; put call ratio of 1.03 and premium turnover of Rs 46129.76 crore. In stock options, 49,38,801 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,39,711.14 crore; put call ratio of 0.53; and premium turnover of Rs 3294.91 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was, 13,31,02,724 with a turnover of Rs 1,24,31,797.90 crore; put call ratio of 1.00; and premium turnover of Rs 49424.67 crore.

BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, February 17, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex tanking 316.94 pts or 0.53% to 61,002.57 and NSE Nifty 50 falling 91.65 pts or 0.51% to 17,944.20.