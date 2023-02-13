scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements and others under ban on Monday, February 13, 2023

Sensex, Nifty ended the previous session mildly in red with Nifty 50 declining 37 points or 0.21% to 17,856.5 while Sensex closed 123 points lower at 60,682.7.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements and others under ban on Monday, February 13, 2023
The same stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements were put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Monday, February 13, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Also Read

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,44,635 with a turnover of Rs 23,324.37 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 7,57,418 with a turnover of Rs 49,196.68 crore.

In Index options, 8,22,21,180 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 77,37,886.95 crore; put call ratio of 0.91 and premium turnover of Rs 30,080.77 crore. In stock options, 37,63,831 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,47,488.34 crore; put call ratio of 0.55; and premium turnover of Rs 4126.03 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was, 8,69,87,064 with a turnover of Rs 80,57,896.34 crore; put call ratio of 0.89; and premium turnover of Rs 34206.80 crore.

Also Read
Also Read

The same stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements were put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, February 10, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session mildly in red with Nifty 50 declining 37 points or 0.21% to 17,856.5 while Sensex closed 123 points lower at 60,682.7.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 08:55 IST