NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements and others under ban on Monday, February 13, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Monday, February 13, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,44,635 with a turnover of Rs 23,324.37 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 7,57,418 with a turnover of Rs 49,196.68 crore.

In Index options, 8,22,21,180 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 77,37,886.95 crore; put call ratio of 0.91 and premium turnover of Rs 30,080.77 crore. In stock options, 37,63,831 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,47,488.34 crore; put call ratio of 0.55; and premium turnover of Rs 4126.03 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was, 8,69,87,064 with a turnover of Rs 80,57,896.34 crore; put call ratio of 0.89; and premium turnover of Rs 34206.80 crore.

The same stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements were put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, February 10, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session mildly in red with Nifty 50 declining 37 points or 0.21% to 17,856.5 while Sensex closed 123 points lower at 60,682.7.