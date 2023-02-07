NSE FO ban: Adani Ports under ban on Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to one stock/security on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Adani Ports is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Monday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,03,755 with a turnover of Rs 29,260.47 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,07,795 with a turnover of Rs 51,918.03 crore.

In Index options, 12,76,84,944 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,17,54,187.28 crore; put call ratio of 0.98; and premium turnover of Rs 47193.96 crore. In stock options, 32,42,630 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,19,290.93 crore; put call ratio of 0.53; and premium turnover of Rs 4666.57 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Monday was, 13,20,39,124 with a turnover of Rs 1,20,54,656.71 crore; put call ratio of 0.96; and premium turnover of Rs 51860.53 crore.

The same stock, Adani Ports, was put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, February 6, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling 334.98 pts or 0.55% to 60,506.90 and NSE Nifty 50 closing 89.45 pts or 0.50 pts lower at 17,764.60. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.30%, Nifty Auto dropped 0.13%, Nifty IT dipped 0.61% and Nifty Metal tanked 2.20% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.56%, Nifty Media jumped 0.78% and Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.25%.