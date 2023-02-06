NSE FO ban: Adani Ports under ban on Monday, February 6, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to one stock/security on Monday, February 6, 2023. Adani Ports is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,51,328 with a turnover of Rs 43,338.96 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 11,44,932 with a turnover of Rs 69,626.88 crore.

In Index options, 12,41,23,050 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,15,86,490.57 crore; put call ratio of 0.97; and premium turnover of Rs 57,675.70 crore. In stock options, 43,31,934 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,90,018.78 crore; put call ratio of 0.53; and premium turnover of Rs 8,442.22 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was, 13,00,51,244 with a turnover of Rs 1,19,89,475.19 crore; put call ratio of 0.95; and premium turnover of Rs 66,117.92 crore.

The stock put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, February 3, 2023, was Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session broadly in green with NSE Nifty 50 surging 243 points or 1.38% to 17,854.05 and BSE Sensex skyrocketed 909 pts or 1.52% to 60,841.88. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 2.04%, Nifty Auto was up 1.25%, Nifty IT was up 0.10%, PSU Bank was up 3.07% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.99%.