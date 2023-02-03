The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Friday, February 3, 2023. Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 5,00,979 with a turnover of Rs 47,796.14 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 12,45,174 with a turnover of Rs 75,281.57 crore.

In Index options, 41,78,20,970 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 4,02,17,423.40 crore; put call ratio of 0.93; and premium turnover of Rs 82334.35 crore. In stock options, 38,40,154 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,56,649.58 crore; put call ratio of 0.62; and premium turnover of Rs 7785.19 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was, 42,34,07,277 with a turnover of Rs 4,05,97,150.69 crore; put call ratio of 0.93; and premium turnover of Rs 90,119.54 crore.

The stock put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, February 3, 2023, was Ambuja Cements. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session on a mixed note with NSE Nifty 50 falling 5.90 points or 0.03% to 17,610.40 and BSE Sensex rising 224.16 pts or 0.38% to 59,932.24.