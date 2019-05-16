NSE fines 250 firms for not complying with listing norms

Published: May 16, 2019

Markets regulator Sebi's circular dated May 3 specified standard operating procedure (SOP) in the matter of levy of fines for non-compliance with certain provisions of Sebi with regard to listing.

NSE on Wednesday shared the list of 250 companies that were penalised for non-compliance with listing regulations.

The total penalty for 250 companies stood at Rs 2.83 crore. Markets regulator Sebi’s circular dated May 3 specified standard operating procedure (SOP) in the matter of levy of fines for non-compliance with certain provisions of Sebi with regard to listing.

NSE, after monitoring the compliance of listing regulations for all its listed entities, imposed fines and issued notices to non-compliant firms.

