NSE fines 250 firms for not complying with listing norms

NSE on Wednesday shared the list of 250 companies that were penalised for non-compliance with listing regulations. The total penalty for 250 companies stood at Rs 2.83 crore. Markets regulator Sebi's circular dated May 3 specified standard operating procedure (SOP) in the matter of levy of fines for non-compliance with certain provisions of Sebi with regard to listing. NSE, after monitoring the compliance of listing regulations for all its listed entities, imposed fines and issued notices to non-compliant firms.