NSE F&O ban: PNB, IndiaBulls and others under ban on Thursday, December 8, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to three stocks/securities on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Punjab National Bank (PNB), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), and Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,47,457 with a turnover of Rs 24,730.07 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 6,54,112 with a turnover of Rs 46,404.31 crore.

Also Read: ONGC, Infosys, Inox Wind, Metro Brands, HCL Technologies, Mahindra Logistics stocks in focus on F&O expiry

In Index options, 14,68,80,292 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,49,22,762.94 crore; put call ratio of 0.91; and premium turnover of Rs 38869.99 crore. In stock options, 25,87,333 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,92,432.36 crore; put call ratio of 0.41; and premium turnover of Rs 3200.09 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Wednesday was 15,03,69,194, with a turnover of Rs 1,51,86,329.68 crore; put call ratio of 0.90; and market turnover of Rs 42070.08 crore.

The stocks that were put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, are Punjab National Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC. The domestic equity indices concluded the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling over 200 points to close at 62,410 and NSE Nifty 50 index settling at 18,560.