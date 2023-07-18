The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, and RBL Bank are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“Domestic equities continued its northbound journey despite subdued global cues. Nifty opened higher and scaled to new highs to close with gains of 147 points (+0.8%) at 19711 levels. All sectors ended in the green, except Auto. The banking index gained momentum after consolidating for nine trading sessions on the back of healthy Q1FY24 results from private bank major HDFC Bank. With the results season gaining pace, this week will see significant earnings reports from heavyweight companies, which are likely to set the tone for the markets,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, MOFSL.

“Overall, we expect the momentum to continue with intermittent minor declines. Financial space will remain in focus on the expectation of good results from other BFSI heavyweights (Indusing Bank, ICICI Pru., ICICI Lombard, and ICICI Bank this week) after HDFC and mid-sized banks reported impressive numbers. With LTI Mindtree and Tata Elxsi results today (Monday) and LTTs results tomorrow (Tuesday), the IT sector would be in the limelight. On the global front, investors will keep an eye on the release of US retail sales and IIP data which will be released on Tuesday,” Siddhartha Khemka added.

Hindustan Copper, Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, and RBL Bank stocks/securities were put on the F&O ban list earlier on Monday, July 17, 2023.

On Monday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs and ended the week’s first trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 146.95 points or 0.75% to close at 19,711.45 after making a new 52-week high of 19,731.85 intraday. The Sensex jumped 529.03 points or 0.80% to settle at 66,589.93 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 66,656.21 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank gained 1.41%, Nifty IT rose 0.31%, Nifty Financial Services jumped 1.25%, Nifty PSU Bank surged 2.25%, and Nifty Media skyrocketed 3.15%.