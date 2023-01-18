NSE F&O ban: Manappuram Finance, Delta Corp and others under ban on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to five stocks/securities on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,54,396 with a turnover of Rs 34,463.35 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 7,34,731 with a turnover of Rs 52,359.99 crore.

In Index options, 24,67,92,198 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,16,48,945.72 crore; put call ratio of 0.96; and premium turnover of Rs 53413.82 crore. In stock options, 31,19,258 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,29,144.99 crore; put call ratio of 0.49; and premium turnover of Rs 2369.90 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Tuesday was, 25,10,00,583 with a turnover of Rs 2,19,64,914.05 crore; put call ratio of 0.96; and premium turnover of Rs 55783.72 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) were put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with BSE Sensex rising 562.75 points or 0.94% to end at 60,655.72, and the Nifty settled 158.50 points or 0.89% higher at 18,053.30.