NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance under ban on Monday, December 26, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of only one stock/security on Monday, December 26, 2022. Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stock is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,91,697 with a turnover of Rs 46,929.33 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 14,64,972 with a turnover of Rs 99,841.95 crore.

In Index options, 10,64,74,909 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,02,97,331.58 crore; put call ratio of 0.99; and premium turnover of Rs 47712.97 crore. In stock options, 55,21,816 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,93,797.87 crore; put call ratio of 0.63; and premium turnover of Rs 3782.59 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was 11,39,53,394, with a turnover of Rs 1,08,37,900.73 crore; put call ratio of 0.96; and premium turnover of Rs 51495.56 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, December 23, 2022, was Indiabulls Housing Finance. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling 980.93 points or 1.61%, settling at 59,845.29, while NSE Nifty 50 dipped 320.55 points or 1.77% to 17,806.80.