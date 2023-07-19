NSE F&O Ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, RBL Bank, other stocks under ban on July 19, Wednesday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, and RBL Bank are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“Nifty reached a new all-time high at 19,819.45 but lacks strong bullish conviction. Nifty IT outperformed, while Nifty PSU Bank slipped due to profit booking. Polycab India surged 6% on stellar Q1 earnings. Nifty aims for the psychological 20000 mark. Technical analysis suggests consolidation with support at 19500 and resistance at 19827 and 20000,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, and RBL Bank stocks/securities were also put on the F&O ban list earlier on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

On Tuesday, the domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs again and ended the trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 37.80 points or 0.19% to close at 19,748.25 after making a new 52-week high of 19,819.45 intraday. The Sensex jumped 205.21 points or 0.31% to settle at 66,795.14 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,007.02 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.11%, Nifty IT gained 1.04%, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.04%, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.21%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 1.28%, and Nifty Media soared 1.99%.