scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

NSE F&O Ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, RBL Bank, other stocks under ban on July 19, Wednesday

Earlier on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, and RBL  Bank stocks/securities were put on the F&O ban list.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
Updated:
NSE FO ban
The National Stock Exchange has Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp and RBL Bank securities on its F&O ban list for 19 July.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, and RBL Bank are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Also Read

“Nifty reached a new all-time high at 19,819.45 but lacks strong bullish conviction. Nifty IT outperformed, while Nifty PSU Bank slipped due to profit booking. Polycab India surged 6% on stellar Q1 earnings. Nifty aims for the psychological 20000 mark. Technical analysis suggests consolidation with support at 19500 and resistance at 19827 and 20000,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, and RBL  Bank stocks/securities were also put on the F&O ban list earlier on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.  

Also Read

On Tuesday, the domestic benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs again and ended the trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 37.80 points or 0.19% to close at 19,748.25 after making a new 52-week high of 19,819.45 intraday. The Sensex jumped 205.21 points or 0.31% to settle at 66,795.14 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,007.02 intraday.  In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.11%, Nifty IT gained 1.04%, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.04%, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.21%, Nifty PSU Bank slipped 1.28%, and Nifty Media soared 1.99%.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 08:58 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS