NSE F&O Ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Canara Bank, Sun TV, other stocks under ban on July 26, Wednesday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to five stocks/securities on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, RBL Bank, and Sun TV are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“Markets were volatile but moved in a range as investors in a cautious mood are engaged in selective profit-taking after the markets had run up to record highs over the past few weeks. The US FOMC meeting outcome on Wednesday is the major catalyst although the market is not expecting any major surprise on the interest rate front. However, the Fed’s comment would be keenly watched as it would provide some clarity on the rate movement going ahead. Technically, after a two days correction, the market witnessed range-bound activity near the 10-day SMA (Simple Moving Average,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

“On daily charts, the index has formed a small bearish candle, and on intraday charts it is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. For day traders, 19620 would be the key support level, and if the index trades above the same, we could expect a quick pullback rally till 19720-19750. On the flip side, dismissal of 19620 could accelerate selling pressure, and below the same, the index could slip till 19570-19550,” Shrikant Chouhan added.

Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank stocks/securities were put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

On Tuesday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended on a flat note. The Nifty 50 rose marginally by 0.04% or 8.25 points to close at 19,680.60 while the Sensex dipped 29.07 points or 0.04% to settle at 66,355.71. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.17%, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.86%, Nifty IT fell 0.28%, and Nifty PSU Bank slipped 1.46% while Nifty Auto gained 0.95%, Nifty Pharma rose 0.36%, Nifty Media jumped 1.51% Nifty Metal soared 2.94%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, and NTPC while the top losers were Asian Paints, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Britannia Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.