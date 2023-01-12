NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance and others under ban on Thursday, January 12, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,54,322 with a turnover of Rs 34,646.82 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 6,73,347 with a turnover of Rs 47,297.82 crore.

In Index options, 20,21,23,259 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,00,17,377.72 crore; put call ratio of 0.95; and premium turnover of Rs 57118.37 crore. In stock options, 27,04,824 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,96,870.61 crore; put call ratio of 0.50; and premium turnover of Rs 2658.64 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Wednesday was, 20,58,55,752 with a turnover of Rs 2,02,96,192.97 crore; put call ratio of 0.94; and premium turnover of Rs 59777.01 crore.

The same stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) were put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session marginally in red with BSE Sensex falling 9.98 points or 0.02% ending at 60,105.50 and NSE Nifty 50 dropping 18.45 points or 0.10% to 17,895.70.