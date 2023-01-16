scorecardresearch
NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance and others under ban on Monday, January 16, 2023

Domestic equity indices ended Friday’s session in green with BSE Sensex rising 303.15 pts or 0.51% to close at 60,261.18 and the Nifty 50 climbed 98.40 pts or 0.55% to 17,956.60.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance and others under ban on Monday, January 16, 2023
The same stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) were put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Monday, January 16, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,82,306 with a turnover of Rs 36,927.59 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,14,223 with a turnover of Rs 56,512.00 crore.

In Index options, 11,34,09,505 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,08,69,168.23 crore; put call ratio of 0.93; and premium turnover of Rs 47800.57 crore. In stock options, 36,24,027 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,58,157.47 crore; put call ratio of 0.49; and premium turnover of Rs 3133.89 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was, 11,82,30,061 with a turnover of Rs 1,12,20,765.29 crore; put call ratio of 0.91; and premium turnover of Rs 50934.46 crore.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 08:36:24 am