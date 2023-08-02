NSE F&O Ban: Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises, other stocks under ban on August 2, Wednesday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to three stocks/securities on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Hindustan Copper, Piramal Enterprises and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“Domestic equities traded on a tepid note on account of ease in India’s manufacturing data and mixed set of earning reports. Nifty opened higher but soon gave up its initial gains to close flat at 19734 levels. The action was seen in the Nifty small cap 100 – up +0.7%. Among sectors, IT, Metals, Pharma, and Private Banks ended in the green. Metal stocks saw a smart move on the back of expectations of more stimulus from China and metal prices touching a 3-month high on LME. Overall, we expect the market to consolidate in a range with a positive bias as we move further into the earning season. BOE interest rate decision along with a slew of economic data points including US Manufacturing PMI and monthly Non-Farm Payroll data during the week would provide direction to the markets,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, MOFS.

Piramal Enterprises and Indiabulls Housing Finance stocks/securities were put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

On Tuesday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red. The Nifty 50 dipped 20.25 points or 0.10% to 19,733.55 and BSE Sensex fell 68.36 points or 0.10% to 66,459.31. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 58.60 points or 0.13% to 45,592.50, Nifty Auto dipped 0.12%, Nifty PSU Bank sank 0.52% and Nifty Realty tanked 1.77% while Nifty IT jumped 1.2%.

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Coal India, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and LTIM while the losers were Power Grid, Hero Motocorp, Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finserv.