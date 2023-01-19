NSE F&O ban: GNFC, Manappuram Finance and others under ban on Thursday, January 19, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,01,094 with a turnover of Rs 29,429.45 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,60,846 with a turnover of Rs 61,656.59 crore.

In Index options, 16,63,63,278 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,65,63,457.24 crore; put call ratio of 1.00; and premium turnover of Rs 46214.63 crore. In stock options, 34,45,972 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,52,668.79 crore; put call ratio of 0.50; and premium turnover of Rs 2609.36 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Wednesday was, 17,09,71,190 with a turnover of Rs 1,69,07,212.07 crore; put call ratio of 0.98; and premium turnover of Rs 48823.99 crore.

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance Ltd were put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with BSE Sensex rising 390.02 pts or 0.64% to close at 61,045.74 and the Nifty 50 climbed 112.05 pts or 0.61% to 18,165.35.