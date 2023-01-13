NSE F&O ban: GNFC and others under ban on Friday, January 13, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Friday, January 13, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,52,161 with a turnover of Rs 34,064.03 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 6,24,143 with a turnover of Rs 43,419.89 crore.

In Index options, 39,26,46,455 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,91,41,569.74 crore; put call ratio of 0.90; and premium turnover of Rs 63322.62 crore. In stock options, 25,19,995 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,81,996.16 crore; put call ratio of 0.48; and premium turnover of Rs 2290.28 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was, 39,61,42,754 with a turnover of Rs 3,94,01,049.82 crore; put call ratio of 0.90; and premium turnover of Rs 65612.90 crore.

The same stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) were put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session marginally in red with BSE Sensex falling 147.47 pts or 0.25% to 59,958.03 and NSE Nifty 50 slipping 37.50 pts or 0.21% to 17,858.20.