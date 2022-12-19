scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

NSE F&O ban: Balrampur Chini, IRCTC, PNB and others under ban on Monday, December 19, 2022

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, December 16, 2022, were IRCTC, PNB, BHEL, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Delta Corp.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
NSE F&O ban: Balrampur Chini, IRCTC, PNB and others under ban on Monday, December 19, 2022
Indian equity indices ended Friday's session in red with BSE Sensex falling over 460 points and NSE Nifty down by 0.76%

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to seven stocks/securities on Monday, December 19, 2022. Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Delta Corp are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,15,597 with a turnover of Rs 41,107.06 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,73,939 with a turnover of Rs 60,797.38 crore.

Also Read

In Index options, 13,73,01,867 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,36,62,905.90 crore; put call ratio of 1.02; and premium turnover of Rs 52340.51 crore. In stock options, 40,73,156 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,96,570.57 crore; put call ratio of 0.57; and premium turnover of Rs 3456.42 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was 14,26,64,559, with a turnover of Rs 1,40,61,380.91 crore; put call ratio of 1.00; and premium turnover of Rs 55796.93 crore.

Also Read
Also Read

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Friday, December 16, 2022, were Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and Delta Corp. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling over 460 points at 61,337.81, while NSE Nifty settled at 18,269.00, down by 145.90%.

More Stories on
BHEL
IRCTC
NSE Nifty
PNB
stock market
+ 1 More

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.