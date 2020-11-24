  • MORE MARKET STATS

NSE declares Karvy Stock Broking as defaulter, expels from membership

By: |
November 24, 2020 1:30 PM

Under the guidelines, stock brokers are required to fulfill their obligations and should not involve in any misconduct, or unprofessional conduct among others.

In addition, Karvy Stock Broking has been expelled from the membership of the exchange, the NSE said in a circular.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has declared Karvy Stock Broking as a defaulter for non-compliance with the regulatory provisions of the bourse. In addition, Karvy Stock Broking has been expelled from the membership of the exchange, the NSE said in a circular.

The move effective from November 23, was taken as the broker failed to comply with NSE guidelines, it added.Under the guidelines, stock brokers are required to fulfill their obligations and should not involve in any misconduct, or unprofessional conduct among others.

Related News

Earlier, Karvy had unauthorisedly transferred securities of clients into its demat accounts by misusing the PoAs (Power of Attorney) given by its clients.

In November 2019, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had barred Karvy from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients’ securities to the tune of more than Rs 2,000 crore. The firm misused client collateral for its own trades.

Besides, Karvy was disabled (trading rights withdrawn) by the NSE in December 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. NSE declares Karvy Stock Broking as defaulter expels from membership
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nifty nears 13,050, share markets continue to log record highs; should you invest or wait?
2Gland Pharma shares gain 38% over issue price; neat USFDA record, strong sales to further aid growth
3‘Back to normal’ stocks trade: Energy shares on Chris Wood’s radar as normalcy gets closer