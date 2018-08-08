NSE completes 25 years: Former PM Manmohan Singh, who launched exchange way back in 1994, said this today

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the best age of the Indian economy is yet to unfold.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) is the finest financial institution of India, said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today on the occasion of silver jubilee celebration of the exchange. It was Manmohan Singh, the two-time prime minister of India, who had inaugurated the exchange way back in 1994 during his stint as the finance minister. “I recall the day when NSE was inaugurated by me in 1994. Since then NSE has played a critical role in India’s capital market and the growth of the Indian economy,” Manmohan Singh said.

There were many sceptics, including those in the financial sector. It is India’s good fortune that all the sceptics including the ones in the financial sector have been proved wrong, he added. NSE will keep working towards integrating country’s economy with the rest of the world, he also said.

Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the best age of the Indian economy is yet to unfold of which NSE will definitely hold a strong position.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated NSE for completing 25 years and also congratulated Manmohan Singh for his support during the initiation of exchange.

In order to mark the twenty five years of its existence, NSE today launched a new logo. The new design carries dashes of marigold, yellow, red and blue, which symbolise integrity, excellence, trust and commitment.

NSE is India’s leading stock exchange. It began its operations in the year 1994. NSE is ranked as the largest stock exchange in country in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares each year since 1995, based on the yearly reports of SEBI.