On August 3, 2026, the Indian capital market closing saw some unusual movement. This is after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) introduced a new closing mechanism, the CAS, under the guidance of SEBI.

In a press release, NSE clarified that the index graph on the Exchange during the CAS session needs to be properly interpreted. The Exchange mentioned that the objective is to “promote transparency and fair and robust price discovery”.

The National Stock Exchange reiterated that there is no sudden change in the Index at 3:30 PM, but the order collection, cancellation, and matching follow a process, and as there is no continuous order matching between 3:15 PM and 3:30 PM, the index value is constant as it is based on traded values.

The exchange said that for now, this new mechanism is being rolled out in phases, starting with stocks that have derivative contracts available.

CAS: Understanding the mechanism?

The session is split into different parts. It starts with a five-minute transition to calculate a “reference price” based on recent trades. Then, the gates open for order entries. Traders can place market and limit orders initially, but the final stage of the entry period is restricted to limit orders only.

To prevent anyone from trying to manipulate the closing moments, the session ends at a random time between 3:28 PM and 3:30 PM.

This system randomly closes to find the final price. The price is determined naturally based on an equilibrium mechanism, the price at which the most shares can be sold.

CAS: Tracking market close from 3:15 PM

Market Timings for Closing Auction Session (CAS)

Time Window Phase Description 3:00 pm – 3:15 pm Reference Period The VWAP of trades during this time determines the reference price for the CAS. 3:15 pm – 3:20 pm Transition Phase Five minutes dedicated to reference price calculation and transitioning from Continuous Trading (CTS) to CAS. 3:20 pm – 3:25 pm Order Entry (All) Investors can place both limit and market orders during this five-minute window. 3:25 pm – 3:30 pm Order Entry (Limit) Only limit orders are allowed; market orders cannot be modified or cancelled during this phase. 3:28 pm – 3:30 pm Random Close A system-driven random closure occurs anytime within these two minutes to end the order entry session. Post-Random Close Order Matching Order matching takes place immediately following the random closure based on the equilibrium price. 3:15 pm – 3:35 pm Total CAS Duration The overall time allocated for the separate CAS session on all trading days. Up to 3:40 pm Derivatives Window The equity derivatives segment continues to operate until this time to align with the CAS price bands.

NSE, in the release, said that on the first day, participation was remarkably high. A total of 515 trading members placed orders for over 56,000 unique investors.

“It may be noted that the pre-open session was implemented more than a decade ago. So, given the first day, the participation levels were very good. This is expected to mature and increase with time,” read the release.

Expert views on CAS

Financialexpress.com spoke to a host of experts on the new closing system, and most believe it will help in better price discovery over the longer term.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, highlighted that “the sharp spike in Nifty vis-a-vis Sensex was an aberration caused by the new CAS, and therefore, investors need not attach much importance to this one-day aberration. From the investor’s perspective, the significant trend is the positive development emerging in the economy and markets.”

According to Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President, Head – Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the move is seen as “good over the long-term. The risk of sudden price fluctuation will be eliminated because of this, but it will take time because once traders get used to this system, then I think it’s good for the growth of the Indian derivatives market as a whole.”