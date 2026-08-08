Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
|Eppeltone Engineers
|143.70
|23.95
|20.00%
|541.00
|Sicagen India
|74.06
|12.34
|19.99%
|1820.40
|Essen Speciality Films
|126.25
|11.45
|9.97%
|39.96
|Dhariwalcorp
|24.35
|2.20
|9.93%
|327.00
|Spacenet Enterprises India
|3.86
|0.34
|9.66%
|1773.40
|Sanwaria Consumer
|0.20
|0.01
|5.26%
|656.79
|Vivid Electromech
|1448.00
|68.95
|5.00%
|14.88
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|91.00
|4.33
|5.00%
|25.61
|IVP
|168.71
|8.03
|5.00%
|9.56
|HP Telecom India
|310.85
|14.80
|5.00%
|6.60
|Eastern Silk Industries
|63.00
|3.00
|5.00%
|0.78
|Ujaas Energy
|257.79
|12.27
|5.00%
|20.96
|TechEra Engineering (India)
|182.75
|8.70
|5.00%
|207.20
|Baazar Style Retail
|320.65
|15.25
|4.99%
|583.98
|Xtranet Technologies
|136.21
|6.48
|4.99%
|432.15
|Capital Trust
|19.36
|0.92
|4.99%
|54.15
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|269.30
|12.80
|4.99%
|31.41
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
|30.93
|1.47
|4.99%
|355.23
|Nephro Care India
|75.80
|3.60
|4.99%
|25.20
|McLeod Russel (India)
|49.04
|2.33
|4.99%
|264.51
|Shiva Mills
|65.49
|3.11
|4.99%
|24.11
|Valiant Laboratories
|64.59
|3.07
|4.99%
|23.88
|Fonebox Retail
|98.10
|4.65
|4.98%
|4.00
|Patil Automation
|210.75
|10.00
|4.98%
|77.40
|Impex Ferro Tech
|3.17
|0.15
|4.97%
|20.51
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|63.40
|3.00
|4.97%
|4.00
|Vivo Collaboration Solutions
|114.05
|5.40
|4.97%
|3.20
|V R Infraspace
|144.65
|6.85
|4.97%
|0.40
|Forge Auto International
|116.15
|5.50
|4.97%
|7.20
|Akanksha Power and Infrastructure
|116.40
|5.50
|4.96%
|70.00
|DocMode Health Technologies
|33.85
|1.60
|4.96%
|7.20
|BGR Energy Systems
|266.70
|12.60
|4.96%
|47.47
|Bhadora Industries
|92.10
|4.35
|4.96%
|20.40
|Milton Industries
|33.90
|1.60
|4.95%
|4.40
|Bikewo Green Tech
|78.50
|3.70
|4.95%
|132.00
|Purv Flexipack
|50.05
|2.35
|4.93%
|13.60
|Manav Infra Projects
|23.45
|1.10
|4.92%
|4.00
|Utkal Speciality Industries India
|46.10
|2.15
|4.89%
|168.00
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|3.02
|0.14
|4.86%
|4721.40
|Rollatainers
|3.11
|0.14
|4.71%
|918.12
|Dish TV India
|2.89
|0.13
|4.71%
|1040.45
|Vaxtex Cotfab
|1.34
|0.06
|4.69%
|162.43
|BIL Vyapar
|4.08
|0.18
|4.62%
|2.74
|Pasupati Acrylon
|62.38
|2.71
|4.54%
|96.19
|Lloyds Luxuries
|67.50
|2.80
|4.33%
|6.00
|Picturepost Studios
|2.90
|0.10
|3.57%
|33.00
|Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|94.90
|2.95
|3.21%
|0.00
|Jalan Transolutions (India)
|1.70
|0.05
|3.03%
|624.00
|Compuage Infocom
|1.12
|0.02
|1.82%
|25.76
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|0.57
|0.01
|1.79%
|4.97
Source: Dion Global