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nse - Buyers

NSE
BSE

NSE - Buyers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Volume (000s)
Eppeltone Engineers		143.7023.9520.00%541.00
Sicagen India		74.0612.3419.99%1820.40
Essen Speciality Films		126.2511.459.97%39.96
Dhariwalcorp		24.352.209.93%327.00
Spacenet Enterprises India		3.860.349.66%1773.40
Sanwaria Consumer		0.200.015.26%656.79
Vivid Electromech		1448.0068.955.00%14.88
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		91.004.335.00%25.61
IVP		168.718.035.00%9.56
HP Telecom India		310.8514.805.00%6.60
Eastern Silk Industries		63.003.005.00%0.78
Ujaas Energy		257.7912.275.00%20.96
TechEra Engineering (India)		182.758.705.00%207.20
Baazar Style Retail		320.6515.254.99%583.98
Xtranet Technologies		136.216.484.99%432.15
Capital Trust		19.360.924.99%54.15
Euro India Fresh Foods		269.3012.804.99%31.41
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia		30.931.474.99%355.23
Nephro Care India		75.803.604.99%25.20
McLeod Russel (India)		49.042.334.99%264.51
Shiva Mills		65.493.114.99%24.11
Valiant Laboratories		64.593.074.99%23.88
Fonebox Retail		98.104.654.98%4.00
Patil Automation		210.7510.004.98%77.40
Impex Ferro Tech		3.170.154.97%20.51
Cyber Media Research & Services		63.403.004.97%4.00
Vivo Collaboration Solutions		114.055.404.97%3.20
V R Infraspace		144.656.854.97%0.40
Forge Auto International		116.155.504.97%7.20
Akanksha Power and Infrastructure		116.405.504.96%70.00
DocMode Health Technologies		33.851.604.96%7.20
BGR Energy Systems		266.7012.604.96%47.47
Bhadora Industries		92.104.354.96%20.40
Milton Industries		33.901.604.95%4.40
Bikewo Green Tech		78.503.704.95%132.00
Purv Flexipack		50.052.354.93%13.60
Manav Infra Projects		23.451.104.92%4.00
Utkal Speciality Industries India		46.102.154.89%168.00
Sadhana Nitro Chem		3.020.144.86%4721.40
Rollatainers		3.110.144.71%918.12
Dish TV India		2.890.134.71%1040.45
Vaxtex Cotfab		1.340.064.69%162.43
BIL Vyapar		4.080.184.62%2.74
Pasupati Acrylon		62.382.714.54%96.19
Lloyds Luxuries		67.502.804.33%6.00
Picturepost Studios		2.900.103.57%33.00
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd		94.902.953.21%0.00
Jalan Transolutions (India)		1.700.053.03%624.00
Compuage Infocom		1.120.021.82%25.76
MEP Infrastructure Developers		0.570.011.79%4.97

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
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