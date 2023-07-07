NSE Bulk deals, July 6: IIFL Finance, ERIS, CEAT, Dish TV and other major deals that took place on Thursday

Benchmark indices made new all-time highs on Thursday with the Nifty 50 surpassing the 19,500 mark in the intraday session and finally ending the weekly F&O expiry day in the green. The NSE Nifty 50 surged 98.80 points or 0.51% to close at 19,497.30 and BSE Sensex jumped 339.60 points or 0.52% to 65,785.64. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty soared 188.10 points or 0.42% to 45,339.90, Nifty Auto gained 1.12%, Nifty Pharma rose 0.72% and Nifty Realty surged 2.25%.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 2,20,850 shares of CEAT Limited (CEATLTD) at Rs 2,303.33 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 99,00,358 shares of Dish TV India Limited (DISHTV) at Rs 18.07 per share.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 13,50,000 shares of Eris Lifesciences Limited (ERIS) at Rs 697.00 per share.

Shah Rakesh sold 27,00,000 shares of Eris Lifesciences Limited (ERIS) at Rs 697.00 per share.

Kabra Saroj sold 2,67,273 shares of Elin Electronics Limited (ELIN) at Rs 165.94 per share.

Vijit Global Securities Private Limited bought 1,80,000 shares of Essen Speciality Films L (ESFL) at Rs 145.13 per share.

Vijit Global Securities Private Limited bought 3,20,000 shares of Greenchef Appliances Ltd(GREENCHEF) at 109.20 per share.

Satpal Khattar sold 33,00,000 shares of IIFL Finance Limited (IIFL) at Rs 510.03 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.