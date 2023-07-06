NSE Bulk deals, July 5: BIGBLOC, Apollo, DIL and other major deals that took place on Wednesday

The domestic equity indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday’s session on a flat note. The NSE Nifty 50 dipped 9.5 points or 0.05% to 19,398.50 and BSE Sensex fell 33.01 points or 0.05% to 65,446.04. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 149.65 points or 0.33% to 45,151.80, Nifty Auto jumped 1.64%, Nifty FMCG surged 1.82% and Nifty PSU Bank soared 1%.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 7,50,000 shares of Bigbloc Construction Ltd (BIGBLOC) at Rs 160 per share.

Mansi share and stock advisors Pvt Ltd bought 10,89,916 shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (APOLLO) at Rs 47.51 per share.

Puspjeet Kumar bought 8,00,000 shares of Debock Industries Limited (DIL) at Rs 16.05 per share.

Leading light fund vcc the Triumph Fund sold 2,77,521 shares of Global Surfaces Limited (GSLSU) at Rs 202.43 per share.

KeYa Vimal Salot sold 5,67,971 shares of Debock Industries Limited (DIL) at Rs 16.05 per share.

Imran Khan sold 1,10,000 shares of Party Cruisers Limited (PARTYCRUS) at Rs 53.76 per share.

Mahesh Gupta HUF bought 37,600 shares of Kore Digital Limited (KDL) at Rs 221.08 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.

