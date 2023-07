NSE Bulk Deals, July 27: Netweb Tech India, Reliance Power, RBL Bank, other major deals took place on Thursday

Multiple bulk deals took place on July 27, 2023. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Nifty 50 fell 0.60% or 118.40 points to settle at 19,659.90 and the Sensex tanked 440.38 points or 0.66% closing at 66,266.82.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the monthly F&O expiry session in red, on July 27, Thursday. The Nifty 50 fell 0.60% or 118.40 points to settle at 19,659.90 and the Sensex tanked 440.38 points or 0.66% closing at 66,266.82. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.83%, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.69%, Nifty IT fell 0.19%, Nifty Auto slipped 1.21%, Nifty Media fell 0.22%, Nifty Metal slipped 0.35% and Nifty Oil & Gas fell 0.97% while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.50%, Nifty Pharma soared 3.05% and the Nifty Realty Index surged 2.12%. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories, Hero Motocorp and Apollo Hospitals while the losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Britannia and Nestle. Also Read Crude oil prices open lower on demand concerns, remain on track for weekly gain Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Anmol India Limited MANJUDEVI BIHANI BUY 92,245 55.13 50.85 Anmol India Limited SHYAM SUNDAR BIHANI BUY 189,223 54.17 102.50 Arihant Academy Limited HEENA GANDHI SELL 68,800 136.74 94.08 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,103,964 13.28 146.61 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,084,701 13.14 142.53 Debock Industries Limited PARMOD KUMAR MITTAL SELL 2389000 12.00 286.68 Debock Industries Limited PAULOMI KETAN DOSHI BUY 2,413,229 12.00 289.59 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 484,525 12.94 62.70 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 3,809,922 13.02 496.05 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd SOCIETE GENERALE BUY 2,784,600 127.96 3563.17 Indo Borax & Chemical Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 448,571 179.66 805.90 Indo Borax & Chemical Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 448,571 179.83 806.67 Jain DVR Equity Shares MULTI STOCK BROKING PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 139537 25.54 35.64 Jain DVR Equity Shares MULTI STOCK BROKING PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 128,805 25.20 32.46 Jain DVR Equity Shares RAJEEV MITTAL BUY 109,427 24.97 27.32 Jain DVR Equity Shares RAJEEV MITTAL SELL 199,427 25.37 50.59 Jain DVR Equity Shares STOCK VERTEX VENTURES SELL 100,000 25.45 25.45 Lux Industries Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 183,204 1,659.14 3039.61 Lux Industries Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 183,204 1,659.71 3040.66 MAS Financial Serv Ltd PGIM INDIA MUTUAL FUND SELL 680,000 770.08 5236.54 MAS Financial Serv Ltd SOCIETE GENERALE BUY 594,169 769.97 4574.92 Netweb Tech India Ltd BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE BUY 343,509 924.13 3174.47 Netweb Tech India Ltd BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE SELL 5,719 939.41 53.72 Netweb Tech India Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 543,108 917.75 4984.37 Netweb Tech India Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 543,108 918.92 4990.73 Netweb Tech India Ltd LANSFORSAKRINGAR ASIENFOND BUY 2,800,401 925.15 25907.91 Netweb Tech India Ltd MUSIGMA SECURITIES BUY 287,123 915.65 2629.04 Netweb Tech India Ltd MUSIGMA SECURITIES SELL 287,123 916.14 2630.45 Netweb Tech India Ltd NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 896,417 917.67 8226.15 Netweb Tech India Ltd NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 896,417 918.19 8230.81 Oriental Aromatics Limite GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 178,456 480.30 857.12 Oriental Aromatics Limite GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 178,456 480.66 857.77 RBL Bank Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 5,067,813 238.99 12111.57 RBL Bank Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 4,621,532 239.33 11060.71 Reliance Power Limited CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 22,866,473 16.47 3766.11 Reliance Power Limited CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 7,968,941 16.50 1314.88 Reliance Power Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 33,840,070 16.42 5556.54 Reliance Power Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 32,780,217 16.40 5375.96 Stampede Capital Limited JITESH SUKETU SHAH BUY 484,265 8.50 41.16 Stampede Capital Limited JITESH SUKETU SHAH SELL 75,265 9.29 6.99 Stampede Capital Limited NAVEEN PARASHAR SELL 363,525 8.45 30.72 Synoptics Technologies L AJAY SALVI BUY 255,000 145.13 370.08 Synoptics Technologies L AJAY SALVI SELL 83,400 155.33 129.55 Synoptics Technologies L BHAVESHKUMAR NATVARLAL SHETH BUY 44,400 155.36 68.98 Synoptics Technologies L BHAVESHKUMAR NATVARLAL SHETH SELL 44,400 155.86 69.20 Synoptics Technologies L ISHAN PYARELAL JAYSWAL BUY 19,800 151.67 30.03 Synoptics Technologies L ISHAN PYARELAL JAYSWAL SELL 67,200 137.53 92.42 Synoptics Technologies L MALTI SALVI BUY 15,600 167.61 26.15 Synoptics Technologies L MALTI SALVI SELL 157,200 141.85 222.99 Texmaco Rail & Eng. Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 2,922,734 103.50 3025.03 NSE Bulk Deals

