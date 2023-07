NSE Bulk Deals, July 26: RBL Bank, Delta Corp, Jyothy Labs, other major deals took place on Wednesday

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green zone on July 26, Wednesday led by FMCG and Realty stocks. The Nifty 50 gained 0.50% or 97.70 points to close at 19,778.30 and the Sensex climbed 351.49 points or 0.53% to settle at 66,707.20. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank rose 0.47%, Nifty FMCG surged 1.05%, Nifty IT gained 0.13%, Nifty PSU Bank climbed 1.50% Nifty Pharma rose 0.66%, Nifty Media jumped 0.93% Nifty Private Bank gained 0.68%, Nifty Oil & Gas rose 0.63%, and the Nifty Realty Index climbed 1.19% while Nifty Auto slipped 0.01%.

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, ITC, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, and Axis Bank while the top losers were Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance Company.