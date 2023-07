NSE Bulk Deals, July 25: Coffee Day Enterprise, Abans Hold, Debock Ind, other major deals took place on Tuesday

Multiple bulk deals took place on Tuesday, July 25. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 rose marginally by 0.04% or 8.25 points to close at 19,680.60 while the Sensex dipped 29.07 points or 0.04% to settle at 66,355.71.

Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while Asian Paints, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Britannia Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers. (Photo: Reuters)

On July 25, Tuesday, the benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Tuesday’s session on a flat note. The Nifty 50 rose marginally by 0.04% or 8.25 points to close at 19,680.60 while the Sensex dipped 29.07 points or 0.04% to settle at 66,355.71. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.17%, Nifty FMCG slipped 0.86%, Nifty IT fell 0.28%, and Nifty PSU Bank slipped 1.46% while Nifty Auto gained 0.95%, Nifty Pharma rose 0.36%, Nifty Media jumped 1.51% Nifty Metal soared 2.94%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, and NTPC while the top losers were Asian Paints, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Britannia Industries, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. StockName ClientName Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) 5paisa Capital Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 232,055 442.12 1025.96 5paisa Capital Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 232,055 441.91 1025.47 Aarti Drugs Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 933,060 627.89 5858.59 Aarti Drugs Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 933,060 628.40 5863.35 Abans Holdings Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 455,524 276.60 1259.98 Abans Holdings Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 435524 271.33 1181.71 Abans Holdings Limited VIGNESH BUY 282751 277.61 784.95 Abans Holdings Limited VIGNESH SELL 282751 277.34 784.18 Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,535,781 32.94 505.89 Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,469,236 33.61 493.81 Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,240,716 32.63 404.85 Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,240,716 32.78 406.71 Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1379772 33.05 456.01 Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,484,569 33.14 491.99 Country Condo’s Limited PRITHVI FINMART PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 430,391 5.16 22.21 Country Condo’s Limited PRITHVI FINMART PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 376,473 5.14 19.35 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,192,014 15.08 179.76 Debock Industries Limited A S CONFIN PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,173,549 14.78 173.45 Debock Industries Limited AKASH GIRISHKUMAR THAKKAR BUY 552,500 15.00 82.88 Debock Industries Limited AKASH GIRISHKUMAR THAKKAR SELL 552,500 15.00 82.88 Debock Industries Limited DHARMIK BAROT BUY 567,500 15.00 85.13 Debock Industries Limited DHARMIK BAROT SELL 567,500 15.00 85.13 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED BUY 1,948,130 14.95 291.25 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED SELL 1,948,130 14.75 287.35 Debock Industries Limited HIMANSHU MITTAL SELL 667,575 14.93 99.67 Debock Industries Limited MAKVANA HASMUKHBHAI CHIMANBHAI BUY 562,500 15.00 84.38 Debock Industries Limited MAKVANA HASMUKHBHAI CHIMANBHAI SELL 562,500 15.00 84.38 Debock Industries Limited MEHTA JINDAT KALIDAS SELL 670,000 15.10 101.17 Debock Industries Limited MRUGESH NATWARLAL RUPAREL BUY 557,500 15.00 83.63 Debock Industries Limited MRUGESH NATWARLAL RUPAREL SELL 557,500 15.00 83.63 Debock Industries Limited NIRMAL MITTAL SELL 1,332,000 14.93 198.87 Debock Industries Limited PAULOMI KETAN DOSHI BUY 4,285,000 14.75 632.04 Debock Industries Limited PRACHI . SELL 667,000 14.90 99.38 Debock Industries Limited SUSHILA DEVI SELL 936,070 14.95 139.94 Ganga Forging Limited KHODEEAR ENTERPRISE LLP LLP BUY 992,967 6.68 66.33 Global Pet Industries Ltd VENKATASWAMYNAIDUNIMMAKAYALA SELL 90,000 62.15 55.94 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 709,355 12.58 89.24 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 4,793,136 12.33 590.99 Orient Green Power Co Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 3,536,064 12.40 438.47 Orient Green Power Co Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 3783770 12.46 471.46 Inox Green Energy Ser Ltd AUTHUM INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED SELL 1,500,000 63.60 954.00 Inox Green Energy Ser Ltd JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 1,811,500 64.17 1162.44 Inox Green Energy Ser Ltd JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 516,000 68.03 351.03 Nidan Labs and Health Ltd AJAY SALVI BUY 223,000 41.58 92.72 Nidan Labs and Health Ltd AJAY SALVI SELL 253,000 38.94 98.52 Nidan Labs and Health Ltd THORAVE NITIN VITTHALRAO SELL 201,000 41.51 83.44 Remsons Industries Ltd DHWAJA SHARES & SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 6,000 261.53 15.69 Remsons Industries Ltd DHWAJA SHARES & SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 156,000 258.29 402.93 Remsons Industries Ltd KRISH AUTOMOTIVE SALES & SER. PVT. LTD. SELL 185,389 241.13 447.03 Remsons Industries Ltd L7 HITECH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 63,218 264.97 167.51 NSE Bulk Deals

