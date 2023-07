NSE Bulk Deals, July 24: Reliance Power, Abans Holdings, Debock Ind, other major deals took place on Monday

Multiple bulk deals took place on July 24, 2023. Meanwhile, on Monday, the Nifty 50 fell 72.65 points or 0.37% to close at 19,672.35 while the Sensex sank as much as 299.48 points or 0.45% to settle at 66,384.78.

Multiple bulk deals took place on July 24, Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

On July 24, Monday, the benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the week’s first-day trading session in the red. The Nifty 50 fell 72.65 points or 0.37% to close at 19,672.35 while the Sensex sank as much as 299.48 points or 0.45% to settle at 66,384.78. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.33%, Nifty FMCG slipped 1.72%, Nifty Media fell 0.10% Nifty Metal sank 0.73% and Nifty IT fell 0.09%, while Nifty Auto gained 0.17%, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.10% and Nifty Pharma rose 0.41%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were SBI Life Insurance, DR Reddy’s Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ultratech Cement while the top losers were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, RIL and Britannia Industries. Also Read Crude oil prices rise on tighter supply, China hopes StockName ClientName Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) AartiDrugsLtd. GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP BUY 643,754 575.88 3707.25 AartiDrugsLtd. GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP SELL 643,754 576.46 3710.98 AartiDrugsLtd. NKSECURITIESRESEARCHPRIVATELIMITED BUY 553,535 588.25 3256.17 AartiDrugsLtd. NKSECURITIESRESEARCHPRIVATELIMITED SELL 553,535 588.59 3258.05 AartiDrugsLtd. QESECURITIES BUY 497,273 587.77 2922.82 AartiDrugsLtd. QESECURITIES SELL 5050851 587.73 29685.37 AbansHoldingsLimited JAINAMBROKINGLIMITED BUY 9060256 272.44 24683.76 AbansHoldingsLimited JAINAMBROKINGLIMITED SELL 9032018 292.64 26431.30 AbansHoldingsLimited QESECURITIES BUY 294,885 313.15 923.43 AbansHoldingsLimited QESECURITIES SELL 288,349 285.23 822.46 AbhishekIntegrationsLtd SHARATHNA BUY 18,000 35.03 6.31 AnmolIndiaLimited RAJASTHANGLOBALSECURITIESPVTLTD BUY 62,098 50.00 31.05 CoffeeDayEnterpriseLtd HRTIPRIVATELIMITED BUY 11060348 36.38 4023.75 CoffeeDayEnterpriseLtd HRTIPRIVATELIMITED SELL 1,051,092 36.30 381.55 CupidLimited EQUITYINTELLIGENCEINDIAPRIVATELIMITED BUY 250 308.50 0.77 CupidLimited EQUITYINTELLIGENCEINDIAPRIVATELIMITED SELL 80,250 307.60 246.85 CupidLimited GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP BUY 93,123 311.77 290.33 CupidLimited GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP SELL 93,123 311.65 290.22 DangeeDumsLimited JAINAMBROKINGLIMITED BUY 1,600,000 13.53 216.48 DangeeDumsLimited JANAKNAVINBHAIPANCHAL SELL 1,075,000 13.52 145.34 DebockIndustriesLimited AKASHGIRISHKUMARTHAKKAR BUY 766,667 15.07 115.54 DebockIndustriesLimited AKASHGIRISHKUMARTHAKKAR SELL 766,667 15.07 115.54 DebockIndustriesLimited DHARMIKBAROT BUY 666,667 15.11 100.73 DebockIndustriesLimited DHARMIKBAROT SELL 666,667 15.11 100.73 DebockIndustriesLimited ESAARINDIALTD BUY 1,325,000 14.97 198.35 DebockIndustriesLimited MRUGESHNATWARLALRUPAREL BUY 766,676 15.08 115.61 DebockIndustriesLimited MRUGESHNATWARLALRUPAREL SELL 766,676 15.07 115.54 DodlaDairyLimited GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP BUY 298,744 847.01 2530.39 DodlaDairyLimited GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP SELL 298,744 847.64 2532.27 GangaForgingLimited KRISHNAMENTERPRISELLPLLP BUY 1,500,000 6.60 99.00 GangaForgingLimited MULTIPLIERSHARE&STOCKADVISORSPRIVATELIMITED BUY 1,000,000 6.50 65.00 GangaForgingLimited MULTIPLIERSHARE&STOCKADVISORSPRIVATELIMITED SELL 40,573 6.50 2.64 OrientGreenPowerCoLtd CITADELSECURITIESINDIAMARKETSPRIVATELIMITED BUY 5,981,482 12.16 727.35 OrientGreenPowerCoLtd CITADELSECURITIESINDIAMARKETSPRIVATELIMITED SELL 1,796,841 12.16 218.50 OrientGreenPowerCoLtd HRTIPRIVATELIMITED BUY 5,775,649 12.20 704.63 OrientGreenPowerCoLtd HRTIPRIVATELIMITED SELL 5,799,128 12.19 706.91 JFLLifeSciencesLimited MITTALRIMPY BUY 72,000 51.76 37.27 JFLLifeSciencesLimited MITTALRIMPY SELL 64,000 51.93 33.24 LloydsMetalsNEnergyL OMHARIHALANHUF SELL 3,500,000 560.93 19632.55 NidanLabsandHealthLtd AJAYSALVI BUY 1162000 45.84 532.66 NidanLabsandHealthLtd AJAYSALVI SELL 86,000 45.05 38.74 ParagMilkFoodsLtd. GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP BUY 681,087 158.18 1077.34 ParagMilkFoodsLtd. GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP SELL 681,087 158.31 1078.23 PonniSugars(Erode)Limi GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP BUY 53,546 422.61 226.29 PonniSugars(Erode)Limi GRAVITONRESEARCHCAPITALLLP SELL 53,546 422.63 226.30 RemsonsIndustriesLtd KRISHAUTOMOTIVESALES&SER.PVT.LTD. SELL 50,000 241.66 120.83 ReliancePowerLimited HRTIPRIVATELIMITED BUY 19,983,095 15.99 3195.30 ReliancePowerLimited HRTIPRIVATELIMITED SELL 20,071,562 15.99 3209.44 SynopticsTechnologiesL AJAYSALVI BUY 20,400 182.59 37.25 SynopticsTechnologiesL AJAYSALVI SELL 45,600 182.53 83.23 NSE Bulk Deals July 24, 2023



Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 09:39 IST