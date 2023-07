NSE Bulk Deals, July 21: Reliance Power, Reliance Infra, Bandhan Bank, other major deals from previous session

On Friday, July 21, multiple bulk deals took place. The benchmark domestic indices, the Nifty 50, plunged 234.15 points, or 1.17%, to 19,745 while the Sensex tumbled 887.64 points, or 1.31%, to 66,684.26.

In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty sank 111.70 points or 0.24% to 46,075.20, Nifty IT tanked 1,274.85 points or 4.09% to 29,871.05, Nifty FMCG tumbled 1% while Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.25%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, NTPC, State Bank of India (SBI), and Tata Motors while the losers were Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HCL Tech, Wipro, and TCS. Also Read Mauritius slips out of top 3 source nations for FPIs in India Stock Name Client Name Trade No. of shares Price per share Total amount (Rs lakh) Abans Holdings Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 434,831 304.42 1323.71 Abans Holdings Limited JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 434,831 307.63 1337.67 Bandhan Bank Limited BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE BUY 8,885,979 211.00 18749.42 Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd CLIX CAPITAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,662,074 39.84 662.17 Cupid Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 172,319 294.27 507.08 Cupid Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 172,319 294.44 507.38 Cupid Limited JAI MAA VINIMAY PVT LTD. BUY 102,416 293.19 300.27 Cupid Limited JAI MAA VINIMAY PVT LTD. SELL 2,416 298.00 7.20 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED BUY 1,605,483 14.40 231.19 Debock Industries Limited ESAAR (INDIA) LIMITED SELL 1,605,477 14.29 229.42 E2E Networks Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 105,195 265.41 279.20 E2E Networks Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 105,195 265.82 279.63 GNA Axles Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 120,864 935.15 1130.26 GNA Axles Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 120,864 936.90 1132.37 Ircon International Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 5,714,070 92.94 5310.66 Ircon International Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 5,872,537 92.95 5458.52 JFL Life Sciences Limited MITTAL RIMPY BUY 76,000 49.26 37.44 JFL Life Sciences Limited MITTAL RIMPY SELL 76,000 49.88 37.91 Parag Milk Foods Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 694,671 149.81 1040.69 Parag Milk Foods Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 694,671 149.84 1040.90 Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limi GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 90,585 414.98 375.91 Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limi GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 90,585 415.71 376.57 Railtel Corp of Ind Ltd QUANT MUTUAL FUND BUY 2,300,000 150.84 3469.32 Rana Sugars Ltd NIRMAL BANG FINANCIAL SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,100,000 24.00 264.00 Reliance Infrastructu Ltd YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . BUY 1,312,945 166.30 2183.43 Reliance Infrastructu Ltd YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 1,862,975 165.26 3078.75 Remsons Industries Ltd KRISH AUTOMOTIVE SALES & SER. PVT. LTD. SELL 50,000 239.78 119.89 Reliance Indl Infra Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 94,577 977.68 924.66 Reliance Indl Infra Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 94,577 976.89 923.91 Reliance Power Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 30,999,783 16.04 4972.37 Reliance Power Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 30,568,899 16.06 4909.37 Stampede Capital Limited YOGESHKUMAR RASIKLAL SANGHAVI SELL 350,000 10.35 36.23 Shah Metacorp Limited MALTI SALVI BUY 4,289,201 3.54 151.84 Shah Metacorp Limited MALTI SALVI SELL 4,489,347 3.57 160.27 South Indian Bank Ltd. HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD BUY 16,217,000 20.70 3356.92 South Indian Bank Ltd. HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD SELL 15,767,000 20.70 3263.77 South Indian Bank Ltd. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 11,177,333 20.78 2322.65 South Indian Bank Ltd. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 11,497,038 20.81 2392.53 Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. ANJANA BHUTNA BUY 1,100,000 2.30 25.30 Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. ANJANA BHUTNA SELL 33,706 2.44 0.82 Shree Ram Proteins Ltd. L7 HITECH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 2,176,981 2.31 50.29 Shree Ram Proteins Ltd MADASU SHRAVAN KUMAR BUY 2,000,000 0.05 1.00 Talbros Automotive Compon GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 88,820 840.42 746.46 Talbros Automotive Compon GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 88,820 839.48 745.63 Tanla Platforms Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 955,359 1,217.45 11631.02 Tanla Platforms Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 955,359 1,218.41 11640.19 Tourism Finance Corp CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD BUY 459,375 86.78 398.65 Tourism Finance Corp CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD SELL 459,150 86.89 398.96 Tips Films Limited VIJIT TRADING BUY 27,118 590.67 160.18 Tips Films Limited VIJIT TRADING SELL 23,518 595.51 140.05 NSE Bulk Deals July 21, 2023



