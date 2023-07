NSE Bulk deals, July 20: Reliance Infra, Amara Raja, Bajaj Hind, other major deals that took place on Thursday

On Thursday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50, and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs amid positive domestic market sentiment and ended Thursday’s trading session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 jumped 146 points or 0.74% to close at 19,979.15 after making a new 52-week high of 19,991.85 intraday. The Sensex surged 474.46 points or 0.71% to settle at 67,571.90 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,619.17 intraday.

In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank jumped 1.13%, Nifty Auto gained 0.41%, Nifty Private Bank rose 1.15%, Nifty Financial Services gained 1.02%, Nifty Pharma surged 1.46%, and Nifty Media jumped 1.11% while Nifty IT slipped 0.66%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were ITC, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, DR Reddy’s Laboratories, and Grasim Industries while the top losers were Infosys, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, and Britannia Industries.