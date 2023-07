NSE Bulk deals, July 14: Senco Gold, Mcleod Russel, JITF Infra, other major deals that took place on Friday

Multiple bulk deals took place on 14 July. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 soared 150.75 points or 0.78% to close at 19,564.50 after making new 52-week high of 19,595.35 intraday. The Sensex jumped 502.01 points or 0.77% to settle at 66,060.90 after hitting fresh all-time high at 66,159.79 intraday.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs and ended Friday’s session broadly in green. The Nifty 50 soared 150.75 points or 0.78% to close at 19,564.50 after making new 52-week high of 19,595.35 intraday. The Sensex jumped 502.01 points or 0.77% to settle at 66,060.90 after hitting fresh all-time high at 66,159.79 intraday. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 154.25 points or 0.35% to 44,819.30, Nifty IT skyrocketed 4.45% and Nifty Realty gained 1.16%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIM and HCL Tech while the losers were HDFC Life, Power Grid, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, UltraTech Cement and Titan. Also Read DMart shares fall 2.3% in trade as Avenue Supermarts Q1FY24 earnings disappoint; should you buy, sell or hold? Stock Name Client Name Trade No. of shares Price per share Total amount (Rs lakh) Abans Holdings Limited VIGNESH BUY 283,248 325.66 922.43 Abans Holdings Limited VIGNESH SELL 283,248 325.98 923.33 Ambica Agar & AromaIndLtd MITHUN SECURITIES PVT. LTD. BUY 100,000 40.90 40.90 Ambica Agar & AromaIndLtd SAROJ GUPTA SELL 112,085 40.85 45.79 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI BUY 241,200 50.62 122.10 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI SELL 205,200 50.66 103.95 Cell Point (India) Ltd ANKIT MAHENDRABHAI PARLESHA BUY 132,000 50.47 66.62 Cell Point (India) Ltd ANKIT MAHENDRABHAI PARLESHA SELL 126,000 49.92 62.90 Cell Point (India) Ltd NNM SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 16,800 51.71 8.69 Cell Point (India) Ltd NNM SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 184,800 50.62 93.55 Compuage Infocom Ltd ANIL GURMUKH BHAGWANI-NRE SELL 601,105 12.40 74.54 Compuage Infocom Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 504,139 12.61 63.57 Compuage Infocom Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 367,917 12.70 46.73 Compuage Infocom Ltd PRASANT KUMAR GUPTA BUY 941,965 12.67 119.35 Compuage Infocom Ltd PRASANT KUMAR GUPTA SELL 941,965 12.65 119.16 D-Link India Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 232,762 280.94 653.92 D-Link India Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 232,762 281.06 654.20 Euro Panel Products Ltd DIVYA PLY AGENCY PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 151,000 113.80 171.84 Euro Panel Products Ltd PARMANI PARESH TARACHAND SELL 170,000 113.81 193.48 Global Surfaces Limited LEADING LIGHT FUND VCC THE TRIUMPH FUND SELL 217,452 196.09 426.40 JITF Infralogistics Ltd CRESTA FUND LTD. SELL 165,394 588.28 972.98 Kellton Tech Sol Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 589,816 85.32 503.23 Kellton Tech Sol Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 589,816 85.46 504.06 Mcleod Russel India Limit M/S. PRARTHANA ENTERPRISES SELL 2,012,258 18.96 381.52 Mcleod Russel India Limit SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 1,562,258 18.87 294.80 Premier Explosives Ltd GIRDHARILAL V. LAKHI SELL 75,000 797.00 597.75 Rama Steel Tubes Limited BHARATBHAI RAVATBHAI KHACHAR SELL 2,500,000 34.90 872.50 Ritco Logistics Limited DEEPAK KARSANDAS THAKKAR BUY 140,000 228.64 320.10 Ritco Logistics Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 205,025 264.36 542.00 Ritco Logistics Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 11,396 244.36 27.85 Ritco Logistics Limited NIRAJ RAJNIKANT SHAH BUY 145,000 236.02 342.23 Ritco Logistics Limited NIRAJ RAJNIKANT SHAH SELL 45,000 264.68 119.11 Satin Credit Net Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 739,001 190.65 1408.91 Satin Credit Net Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 739,001 190.61 1408.61 Satin Credit Net Ltd SBI EMERGING ASIA FINANCIAL SECTOR FUND PTE LTD SELL 1,889,579 178.00 3363.45 Senco Gold Limited BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE BUY 391,246 418.82 1638.62 Senco Gold Limited BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE SELL 3,235 430.00 13.91 Senco Gold Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 453,431 416.80 1889.90 Senco Gold Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 453,431 417.66 1893.80 Senco Gold Limited MARWADI CHANDARANA INTERMEDIARIES BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 670,907 411.89 2763.40 Senco Gold Limited MARWADI CHANDARANA INTERMEDIARIES BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 670,907 412.71 2768.90 Senco Gold Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 991,923 424.92 4214.88 Senco Gold Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 991,923 425.21 4217.76 Subex Ltd YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . BUY 2,900,010 33.56 973.24 Subex Ltd YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 2,000,011 33.90 678.00 Synoptics Technologies L AJAY SALVI BUY 57,600 216.50 124.70 Synoptics Technologies L AJAY SALVI SELL 36,600 216.64 79.29 Synoptics Technologies L MALTI SALVI BUY 63,000 215.51 135.77 Synoptics Technologies L MALTI SALVI SELL 6,000 224.75 13.49 Tirupati Forge Limited BALAJI SECURITIES SELL 562,920 7.10 39.97

