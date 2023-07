NSE Bulk deals, July 13: CSB Bank, PC Jeweller, Cell Point, Delta Corp, other major deals that took place on Thursday

Multiple bulk deals took place on 13 July. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 advanced 29.45 points or 0.15% to 19,413.75 and the Sensex gained 164.99 points or 0.25% to 65,558.89 on Thursday.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Thursday’s session in the green. The Nifty 50 advanced 29.45 points or 0.15% to 19,413.75 and the Sensex gained 164.99 points or 0.25% to 65,558.89. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.06%, Nifty IT jumped 1.75%, Nifty Realty soared 1.02% while Nifty Auto fell 0.68%, Nifty Pharma tumbled 0.43%, Nifty PSU Bank tanked 2.38% and Nifty Oil & Gas plunged 1.17%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were TCS, Hindalco, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj FInserv while the losers were Power Grid, Coal India, UPL, Maruti Suzuki and BPCL. Also Read Nifty IT jumps 2% today led by MPhasis, HCL Tech, Infosys as Nasdaq gains 1%; Analysts cautious Stock Name Client Name Trade No. of shares Price per share Total amount (Rs lakh) Abhishek Integrations Ltd DURGA PRASAD BALMURI BUY 21,000 66.24 13.91 AMJ Land Holdings Limited MITTAL RIMPY BUY 297,827 29.85 88.90 AMJ Land Holdings Limited MITTAL RIMPY SELL 287,827 29.59 85.17 Aro Granite Industries Li CHHIMPA NARAYAN BUY 77,444 45.45 35.20 Aro Granite Industries Li CHHIMPA NARAYAN SELL 77,444 45.48 35.22 Cadsys (India) Limited KUTIR NAVINCHANDRA PATEL BUY 42,000 98.43 41.34 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI BUY 3,600 60.25 2.17 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI SELL 661,200 49.91 330.00 Cell Point (India) Ltd ANKIT MAHENDRABHAI PARLESHA BUY 127,200 49.55 63.03 Cell Point (India) Ltd ANKIT MAHENDRABHAI PARLESHA SELL 229,200 50.34 115.38 Cell Point (India) Ltd MAHADEV MANUBHAI MAKVANA SELL 266,400 49.55 132.00 Cell Point (India) Ltd MALTI SALVI SELL 246,000 49.55 121.89 Cell Point (India) Ltd MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 96,000 49.55 47.57 Cell Point (India) Ltd MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 12,000 52.90 6.35 Cell Point (India) Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 459,600 49.55 227.73 Cell Point (India) Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 459,600 49.58 227.87 Cell Point (India) Ltd SELVAMURTHY AKILANDESWARI BUY 206,400 49.55 102.27 Cell Point (India) Ltd SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 242,400 49.66 120.38 Cell Point (India) Ltd SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 242,400 49.58 120.18 CSB Bank Limited OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORPORATION SELL 2,089,800 295.02 6165.33 Delta Corp Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,705,612 184.33 3143.95 Delta Corp Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,705,612 184.38 3144.81 Delta Corp Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,377,821 183.61 2529.82 Delta Corp Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,377,821 183.70 2531.06 Delta Corp Limited QE SECURITIES BUY 1,406,889 183.52 2581.92 Delta Corp Limited QE SECURITIES SELL 1,408,823 186.15 2622.52 Delta Corp Limited TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL MARKETS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,446,627 184.82 2673.66 Delta Corp Limited TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL MARKETS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,372,776 185.28 2543.48 E2E Networks Limited BLUME VENTURES FUND I SELL 78,419 170.26 133.52 Global Pet Industries Ltd VENKATASWAMYNAIDUNIMMAKAYALA BUY 75,000 61.04 45.78 Global Vectra Helicorp Li JATESH JAIN BUY 78,200 78.19 61.14 Global Vectra Helicorp Li JATESH JAIN SELL 77,200 78.28 60.43 Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd STATSOL RESEARCH LLP SELL 3,747,351 1.15 43.09 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 8,955,648 20.85 1867.25 Hindustan Construc Co. HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 8,418,549 20.95 1763.69 Kellton Tech Sol Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 733,523 80.97 593.93 Kellton Tech Sol Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 733,523 81.06 594.59 Kellton Tech Sol Ltd QE SECURITIES BUY 518,698 80.44 417.24 Kellton Tech Sol Ltd QE SECURITIES SELL 581,765 81.15 472.10 Libas Consu Products Ltd ADITYA RASHMIKANT DHARIA SELL 150,000 14.01 21.02 Magson Retail And Dist L YUGA STOCKS AND COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 48,000 76.52 36.73 Nelco Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 141,795 861.95 1222.20 Nelco Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 141,795 862.67 1223.22 Paras Def and Spce Tech L GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 204,563 709.73 1451.84 Paras Def and Spce Tech L GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 204,563 710.59 1453.60 PC Jeweller Ltd MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 3,100,014 35.94 1114.15 PC Jeweller Ltd MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 2,238,372 35.82 801.78 PC Jeweller Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 4,084,864 36.15 1476.68 PC Jeweller Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,346,435 35.97 484.31 Pentagon Rubber Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 56,000 100.65 56.36

