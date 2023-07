NSE Bulk deals, July 12: Delta Corp, Nazara Tech, BSE, Cyient DLM, other major deals that took place on Wednesday

Multiple bulk deals took place on July 12. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 55.10 points or 0.28% to 19,384.30 and BSE Sensex tumbled 223.94 points or 0.34% to 65,393.90 on Wednesday.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday’s session in the red. The Nifty 50 sank 55.10 points or 0.28% to 19,384.30 and Sensex tumbled 223.94 points or 0.34% to 65,393.90. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 105.60 points or 0.24% to 44,639.45, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.23%, Nifty IT tanked 0.71% and Nifty Private Bank declined 0.29% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.18%, Nifty Pharma gained 0.30% and Nifty PSU Bank surged 0.83%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were ONGC, Eicher Motors, Nestle India, Kotak Bank and SBI Life while the losers were Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Adani Ports. Also Read Share Market LIVE: Nifty hits new all-time high, jumps above 19550, Sensex soars 600 pts; Bank Nifty above 44950 Stock Name Client Name Trade No. of shares Price per share Total amount (Rs lakh) Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH BUY 184,321 129.78 239.21 Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH SELL 145,769 128.19 186.86 BCL Industries Limited WAYBROAD TRADING PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 171,000 468.00 800.28 BSE Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 820,263 753.18 6178.06 BSE Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 820,263 753.03 6176.83 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI BUY 54,000 61.86 33.40 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI SELL 178,800 62.01 110.87 Coastal Corporation Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 84,053 282.39 237.36 Coastal Corporation Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 84,053 282.37 237.34 Cochin Shipyard Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 735,227 647.63 4761.55 Cochin Shipyard Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 735,227 647.93 4763.76 Crown Lifters Ltd SHRRADHA PUNIT BANSAL SELL 52,599 48.43 25.47 Cyient DLM Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 611,565 523.90 3203.99 Cyient DLM Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 611,565 524.79 3209.43 Cyient DLM Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 670,902 526.47 3532.10 Cyient DLM Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 670,902 526.82 3534.45 Delta Corp Limited EQUIRUS WEALTH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 2,532,343 185.13 4688.13 Delta Corp Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,458,560 188.35 2747.20 Delta Corp Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,383,064 188.81 2611.36 Delta Corp Limited KALPRAJ DAMJI DHARAMSHI SELL 1,900,000 187.61 3564.59 Delta Corp Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD BUY 3,080,402 185.58 5716.61 Delta Corp Limited MANSI SHARE AND STOCK ADVISORS PVT LTD SELL 3,000,093 186.41 5592.47 Delta Corp Limited MARWADI CHANDARANA INTERMEDIARIES BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 1,568,774 191.69 3007.18 Delta Corp Limited MARWADI CHANDARANA INTERMEDIARIES BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 1,568,574 190.95 2995.19 Delta Corp Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 2,444,890 188.58 4610.57 Delta Corp Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 2,444,890 188.68 4613.02 Delta Corp Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUY 1,437,377 184.05 2645.49 Delta Corp Limited SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD SELL 1,437,377 186.82 2685.31 Globesecure Techno Ltd VEENA RAJESH SHAH BUY 47,000 97.81 45.97 Globesecure Techno Ltd VEENA RAJESH SHAH SELL 47,000 97.32 45.74 Jalan Transolu. India Ltd RAVI SHOBANA BUY 126,000 9.53 12.01 Jalan Transolu. India Ltd RAVI SHOBANA SELL 120,000 9.29 11.15 Kck Industries Limited MITTAL PANKAJ SELL 32,000 25.21 8.07 Kck Industries Limited MITTAL RIMPY BUY 40,000 25.15 10.06 Kck Industries Limited MITTAL RIMPY SELL 40,000 25.32 10.13 MEP Infra. Developers Ltd ANAND RATHI GLOBAL FINANCE LTD SELL 1,000,000 11.34 113.40 Mirc Electronics Ltd. JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 1,860,000 22.71 422.41 Mirc Electronics Ltd. JAINAM BROKING LIMITED SELL 276,334 22.75 62.87 Nazara Technologies Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 626,244 670.44 4198.59 Nazara Technologies Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 626,244 670.66 4199.97 Nelco Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 227,019 825.58 1874.22 Nelco Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 227,019 825.67 1874.43 Olectra Greentech Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 455,668 1,374.49 6263.11 Olectra Greentech Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 455,668 1,375.17 6266.21 Onward Technologies Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 142,932 567.46 811.08 Onward Technologies Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 142,932 568.35 812.35 Premier Explosives Ltd JAINAM BROKING LIMITED BUY 66,098 704.32 465.54 Reliance Power Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 26,024,420 15.92 4143.09 Reliance Power Limited HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 26,513,873 15.90 4215.71 Stampede Capital Limited NAVEEN PARASHAR SELL 336,137 14.36 48.27

