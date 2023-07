NSE Bulk deals, July 11: Cochin Shipyard, Cyient DLM, Ideaforge, other major deals that took place on Tuesday

Multiple bulk deals took place on July 11. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 83.50 points or 0.43% to 19,439.40 and BSE Sensex surged 273.67 points or 0.42% to 65,617.84.

Bulk deals that took place on the NSE on Tuesday.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Tuesday’s session broadly in green. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 83.50 points or 0.43% to 19,439.40 and BSE Sensex surged 273.67 points or 0.42% to 65,617.84. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.26%, Nifty Financial Services tumbled 0.44% while Nifty Auto soared 1.39%, Nifty FMCG jumped 1.23% and Nifty Pharma gained 1.04%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospitals, and Maruti Suzuki while the losers were UPL, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, and HCL Technologies. Also Read Share Market Outlook Today: Nifty, Bank Nifty may trade flat amid muted global cues; check support, resistance Stock Name Client Name Trade No. of shares Price per share Total amount (Rs lakh) Aartech Solonics Limited MOHTA SARITA BUY 70,000 113.00 79.10 Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH BUY 200,957 122.61 246.39 Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH SELL 200,957 123.27 247.72 Capacite Infraproject Ltd MUKUL AVANISH VARMA BUY 26,826 210.62 56.50 Capacite Infraproject Ltd MUKUL AVANISH VARMA SELL 431,493 208.83 901.09 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI BUY 150,000 65.69 98.54 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI SELL 246,000 64.90 159.65 Cell Point (India) Ltd MALTI SALVI BUY 140,400 64.80 90.98 Cell Point (India) Ltd MALTI SALVI SELL 120,000 64.81 77.77 Cochin Shipyard Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,369,475 633.01 8668.91 Cochin Shipyard Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,369,475 633.36 8673.71 Cochin Shipyard Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 957,857 639.66 6127.03 Cochin Shipyard Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 957,857 639.92 6129.52 Cyber Media (India) Limit KESAV SINGH SHAKYWAR SELL 148,637 14.80 22.00 Cyient DLM Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 643,270 460.20 2960.33 Cyient DLM Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 643,270 460.76 2963.93 Cyient DLM Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 859,195 472.57 4060.30 Cyient DLM Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 859,195 472.81 4062.36 E2E Networks Limited BLUME VENTURES FUND I SELL 107,099 170.36 182.45 E2E Networks Limited INDIA EQUITY FUND 1 BUY 105,000 170.53 179.06 Essen Speciality Films L SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED BUY 178,800 128.32 229.44 Essen Speciality Films L SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED SELL 132,000 131.08 173.03 Global Pet Industries Ltd AEGIS INVESTMENT FUND BUY 201,000 53.33 107.19 Global Pet Industries Ltd BP EQUITIES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 21,000 55.38 11.63 Global Pet Industries Ltd BP EQUITIES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 51,000 53.61 27.34 Global Pet Industries Ltd VARSHABEN BHARATBHAI SHAH BUY 54,000 55.37 29.90 Garden Reach Ship GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 682,946 614.56 4197.11 Garden Reach Ship GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 682,946 614.79 4198.68 Ideaforge Techno Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 279,803 1,235.88 3458.03 Ideaforge Techno Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 279,803 1,236.36 3459.37 Ideaforge Techno Ltd NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 264,622 1,235.40 3269.14 Ideaforge Techno Ltd NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 264,622 1,236.25 3271.39 Jalan Transolu. India Ltd RAVI SHOBANA BUY 207,000 9.55 19.77 Jalan Transolu. India Ltd RAVI SHOBANA SELL 153,000 9.17 14.03 Kshitij Polyline Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 485,101 5.55 26.92 Lead Rec And Rub Prod Ltd DARSHAN PRADIP DOSHI BUY 60,000 49.81 29.89 Mirc Electronics Ltd. SAUMIK KETAN DOSHI BUY 1,200,000 21.33 255.96 Mirc Electronics Ltd. SAUMIK KETAN DOSHI SELL 400,000 21.65 86.60 Paras Def and Spce Tech L GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 293,363 668.08 1959.90 Paras Def and Spce Tech L GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 293,363 668.44 1960.96 PCBL LIMITED GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,908,635 171.42 3271.78 PCBL LIMITED GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,908,635 171.58 3274.84 Sabar Flex India Limited ANANT AGGARWAL BUY 80,000 16.75 13.40 Time Technoplast Limited CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD BUY 2,171,901 135.83 2950.09 Time Technoplast Limited CRONY VYAPAR PVT LTD SELL 2,256,376 135.57 3058.97 Tirupati Forge Limited BALAJI SECURITIES SELL 500,000 7.40 37.00 Tirupati Forge Limited FINSTOCK INVESTMENT SELL 500,000 7.30 36.50 Xchanging Solutions Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,208,306 114.32 1381.34 Xchanging Solutions Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 1,208,306 114.49 1383.39 Xchanging Solutions Ltd QE SECURITIES BUY 725,588 114.91 833.77

