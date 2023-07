NSE Bulk deals, July 10: Cyient DLM, CEAT, Olectra, other major deals that took place on Monday

Multiple bulk deals took place on July 10. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 24.10 points or 0.12% to close at 19,355.90 and BSE Sensex rose 63.72 points or 0.10% to 65,344.17 on Monday.

Benchmark indices ended Monday’s session mildly in green. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 24.10 points or 0.12% to 19,355.90 and BSE Sensex rose 63.72 points or 0.10% to 65,344.17. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 64.15 points or 0.14% to 44,860.85, Nifty Auto tumbled 0.62%, Nifty IT plunged 1.24%, Nifty PSU Bank decreased 0.57% while Nifty Metal jumped 1.69% and Nifty Oil & Gas rose 0.59%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Life while the losers were HCL Tech, Titan, Power Grid, TCS and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Also Read Vedanta stock tanks 2% today after Foxconn ends $19.5 bln semiconductor JV; No impact on India, says IT Min Stock Name Client Name Trade No. of shares Price per share Total amount (Rs lakh) Aartech Solonics Limited AVIRAT ENTERPRISE BUY 1,000 129.34 1.29 Aartech Solonics Limited AVIRAT ENTERPRISE SELL 59,000 123.30 72.75 Aartech Solonics Limited MOHTA SARITA BUY 391,566 117.62 460.56 Aartech Solonics Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 39,855 117.40 46.79 Aartech Solonics Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 133,855 117.40 157.15 Aartech Solonics Limited UMA AGARWAL SELL 61,500 119.95 73.77 Aartech Solonics Limited UNIQUE INVESTMENT SELL 58,969 117.40 69.23 Aartech Solonics Limited UNIQUE INVESTMENT SELL 54,000 117.40 63.40 Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH BUY 178,149 125.07 222.81 Aartech Solonics Limited VEENA RAJESH SHAH SELL 228,396 117.65 268.71 Anmol India Limited AASTHA GUPTA SELL 187,596 236.72 444.08 Anmol India Limited SKSE SECURITIES LTD BUY 185,518 236.80 439.31 Anmol India Limited SKSE SECURITIES LTD SELL 185,518 237.01 439.70 CEAT Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 268,272 2,554.46 6852.90 CEAT Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 268,272 2,555.37 6855.34 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI BUY 291,600 68.23 198.96 Cell Point (India) Ltd AJAY SALVI SELL 87,600 68.38 59.90 Cell Point (India) Ltd MALTI SALVI SELL 252,000 68.20 171.86 Cell Point (India) Ltd MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 120,000 68.20 81.84 Cyient DLM Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 585,905 411.83 2412.93 Cyient DLM Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 585,905 412.25 2415.39 Cyient DLM Limited NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND A/C POWER & INFRA FUND BUY 500,000 403.00 2015.00 Cyient DLM Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 785,891 411.62 3234.88 Cyient DLM Limited NK SECURITIES RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 785,891 411.99 3237.79 Essen Speciality Films L MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 140,400 135.14 189.74 Essen Speciality Films L SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED BUY 175,200 135.22 236.91 Essen Speciality Films L SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED SELL 116,400 137.07 159.55 Global Pet Industries Ltd BP EQUITIES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 57,000 53.38 30.43 Global Pet Industries Ltd HEENA GANDHI SELL 87,000 54.60 47.50 Global Pet Industries Ltd JITEN PRATAPRAI MATHURIA SELL 54,000 52.07 28.12 Global Pet Industries Ltd MENON NIRALI BUY 63,000 52.05 32.79 Global Pet Industries Ltd SELVAMURTHY AKILANDESWARI BUY 81,000 52.00 42.12 Global Pet Industries Ltd SHRENI SHARES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 12,000 53.14 6.38 Global Pet Industries Ltd SHRENI SHARES PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 126,000 52.43 66.06 Global Pet Industries Ltd TRISHLA JAIN BUY 72,000 52.00 37.44 Hisar Metal Ind. Limited ANANTH VUMMIDI BUY 43,446 157.25 68.32 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR BUY 184,693 314.45 580.77 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR SELL 95,186 313.86 298.75 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited MITHANI INVESTMENT AND TRADING PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 194,592 303.33 590.26 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited MITHANI INVESTMENT AND TRADING PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 194,592 313.78 610.59 Kck Industries Limited MITTAL RIMPY BUY 32,000 24.63 7.88 Kck Industries Limited MITTAL RIMPY SELL 32,000 24.41 7.81 Kore Digital Limited BHAVESHKUMAR NATVARLAL SHETH BUY 23,200 212.97 49.41 Kore Digital Limited BHAVESHKUMAR NATVARLAL SHETH SELL 23,200 212.03 49.19 Kshitij Polyline Limited MULTIPLIER SHARE & STOCK ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 295,464 5.80 17.14 Olectra Greentech Limited AAKRAYA RESEARCH LLP BUY 559,052 1,337.89 7479.50 Olectra Greentech Limited AAKRAYA RESEARCH LLP SELL 559,052 1,338.55 7483.19 Olectra Greentech Limited ELIXIR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 514,413 1,340.08 6893.55 Olectra Greentech Limited ELIXIR WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 519,413 1,340.64 6963.46 Olectra Greentech Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 1,740,453 1,334.40 23224.60

