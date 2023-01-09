NSE Bulk deals, January 6: LANDMARK, SIGACHI, TNPETRO and other major deals that took place on Friday

Antara India Evergreen Fund Ltd bought 5,15,000 shares of Accuracy Shipping Ltd (ACCURACY) at Rs 161.62 per share.

Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria sold 3,31,200 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 65.45 per share.

Kailashben Ashokkumar Patel sold 90,000 shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd (BTML) at Rs 145.57 per share.

Lok Prakashan Ltd sold 90,971 shares of Cords Cable Industries Ltd (CORDSCABLE) at Rs 82.26 per share.

Ayshwarya Syndicate sold 96,000 shares of Felix Industries Ltd (FELIX) at Rs 75.16 per share.

Tirth Samirbhai Patel sold 15,40,000 shares of Gyscoal Alloys Ltd (GAL-RE) at Rs 0.15 per share.

Anant Aggarwal sold 48,600 shares of Homesfy Realty Ltd (HOMESFY) at Rs 300.55 per share.

Zenab Aiyub Yacoobali bought 5,68,504 shares of Kshitij Polyline Ltd (KSHITIJPOL) at Rs 28.14 per share.

Girik Wealth Advisors Pvt Ltd PMS bought 4,36,875 shares of Landmark Cars Ltd (LANDMARK) at Rs 563.74 per share.

Pune IT Space Solutions Pvt Ltd bought 2,34,000 shares of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd (LLOYDS) at Rs 41.75 per share.

Anant Aggarwal bought 32,000 shares of M P Today Media Ltd (MPTODAY) at Rs 55.77 per share.

Anshul Gupta sold 78,000 shares of Perfect Infraengineer Ltd (PERFECT) at Rs 15.30 per share.

Rikhav Securities Ltd sold 65,600 shares of Rite Zone Chemcon Ind Ltd (RITEZONE) at Rs 77.11 per share.

Anmol Share Broking Pvt Ltd bought 90,000 shares of Sabar Flex India Ltd (ARHAM) at Rs 74.24 per share.

Bhadha Hutoxy Kersi bought 80,000 shares of Salzer Electronics Ltd (SALZERELEC) at Rs 298.15 per share.

L7 Hitech Pvt Ltd bought 7,10,000 shares of Stampede Capital Ltd (SCAPDVR) at Rs 12.75 per share.

Dharm Prakash Tripathi sold 1,54,800 shares of Sigachi Industries Ltd (SIGACHI) at Rs 316.87 per share.

Atul Nagindas Sanghvi sold 3,01,991 shares of Super Spinning Mills Ltd (SUPERSPIN) at Rs 8.49 per share.

Olympia Tech Park Chennai Pvt Ltd bought 8,54,030 shares of Tamilnadu Petro Prod Ltd (TNPETRO) at Rs 90.00 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.