NSE Bulk deals, January 5: APOLLO, MANGLMCEM, UMA and other major deals that took place on Thursday

Sawarnbhumi Vanijya Pvt Ltd sold 1,57,021 shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (APOLLO) at Rs 332.96 per share.

Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd sold 57,000 shares of Arham Technologies Ltd (ARHAM) at Rs 74.24 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 1,12,000 shares of Arihant Academy Ltd (ARIHANTACA) at Rs 108.35 per share.

Nitalben Brijeshbhai Patel sold 11,32,500 shares of Gyscoal Alloys Ltd (GAL-RE) at Rs 0.16 per share.

7M Developers LLP sold 35,07,703 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 1.80 per share.

Nikunj Stock Brokers Ltd sold 52,700 shares of KHFM Hos Fac Mana Ser Ltd (KHFM) at Rs 55.14 per share.

Preeti Jain bought 5,51,301 shares of Kshitij Polyline Ltd (KSHITIJPOL) at Rs 28.02 per share.

Navodya Enterprises sold 2,86,069 shares of Mangalam Cement Ltd (MANGLMCEM) at Rs 295.60 per share.

Rohan Gupta sold 54,000 shares of Omfurn India Ltd (OMFURN) at Rs 50.21 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 60,000 shares of Rbm Infracon Ltd (RBMINFRA) at Rs 52.43 per share.

Saurabh P GandhiHUF sold 71,379 shares of Tembo Global Ind Ltd (TEMBO) at Rs 131.84 per share.

Jaysukhbhai Thathagar sold 2,12,000 shares of Uma Converter Ltd (UMA) at Rs 33.63 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.