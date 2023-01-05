NSE Bulk deals, January 4: HPAL, RADIANTCMS, SOMANYCERA and other major deals that took place on Wednesday

Bhavna Hitesh Patel sold 1,11,000 shares of CMM Infraprojects Ltd (CMMIPL) at Rs 6.80 per share.

Colourshine Hosiery Pvt Ltd bought 2,40,000 shares of Exxaro Tiles Ltd (EXXARO) at Rs 128.05 per share.

Mansi Shares & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 16,43,315 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 1.85 per share.

Renu Pittie bought 1,10,000 shares of HP Adhesives Ltd (HPAL) at Rs 409.59 per share.

Linton Traders Pvt Ltd bought 58,000 shares of JFL Life Sciences Ltd (JFLLIFE) at Rs 46.11 per share.

Evermore Share Broking Pvt Ltd bought 2,80,000 shares of Kshitij Polyline Ltd (KSHITIJPOL) at Rs 26.57 per share.

Sangam Commodities Pvt Ltd sold 2,00,000 shares of Magnum Ventures Ltd (MAGNUM) at Rs 25.00 per share.

GKN Securities sold 7,88,139 shares of Radiant Cash Mgmt Ser Ltd (RADIANTCMS) at Rs 104.63 per share.

Mirabilis Investment Trust sold 20,22,500 shares of Music Broadcast Ltd (RADIOCITY) at Rs 26.37 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 1,23,000 shares of Rbm Infracon Ltd (RBMINFRA) at Rs 51.49 per share.

Pgim India Mutual Fund bought 3,07,000 shares of Somany Ceramics Ltd (SOMANYCERA) at Rs 499.03 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.