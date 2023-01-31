NSE Bulk deals, January 30: CLOUD, TRU, ARISTO and other major deals that took place on Monday

Anant Aggarwal bought 1,31,200 shares of Aristo Biotech and Lifescience Ltd (ARISTO) at Rs 81.04 per share.

Mv Trading Co sold 1,10,400 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 78.26 per share.

Neighbourhood Investment Pvt Ltd sold 81,000 shares of Varanium Cloud Ltd (CLOUD) at Rs 1249.30 per share.

Madhu Devi Godha sold 22,63,075 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 1.64 per share.

Mithun Securities Pvt Ltd sold 2,33,454 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFREIGHT) at Rs 18.82 per share.

Nikitaben Rajnikant Acharya sold 25,000 shares of Richa Info Systems Ltd (RICHA) at Rs 108.00 per share.

Shyam Sundar Dash sold 5,60,000 shares of R M Drip & Sprink Sys Ltd (RMDRIP) at Rs 17.01 per share.

Sahitay Commosales LLP bought 4,82,097 shares of TruCap Finance Ltd (TRU) at Rs 63.77 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 169.51 pts or 0.29% closing at 59,500.41 and NSE Nifty 50 advanced 44.60 pts or 0.25% to 17,648.95. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.10%, Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.55%, Nifty IT was up 1.10% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.19% and Nifty Metal dropped 0.28%. Adani Group shares dominated the market sentiment with all the stocks ending in the red except the index heavyweight Adani Enterprise which rose 4.21% to Rs 2878.50.