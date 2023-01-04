NSE Bulk deals, January 3: MCX, Mangalam Cement, KHFM and other major deals that took place on Tuesday

Bhartiben Labhahankar Ghuria sold 8,33,330 shares of Ajooni Biotech Ltd (AJOONI) at Rs 6.31 per share.

Sunil Kumar Gupta HUF bought 45,000 shares of Arham Technologies Ltd (ARHAM) at Rs 67.45 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 38,400 shares of Arihant Academy Ltd (ARIHANTACA) at Rs 120.27 per share.

Gaurang Jitendra Parekh sold 76,800 shares of Atal Realtech Ltd (ATALREAL) at Rs 74.41 per share.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Pvt Ltd sold 55,864 shares of HEC Infra Projects Ltd (HECPROJECT) at Rs 63.40 per share.

Anant Aggarwal bought 54,600 shares of Homesfy Realty Ltd (HOMESFY) at Rs 274.09 per share.

Ravindra Malinga Hegde sold 65,100 shares of KHFM Hos Fac Mana Ser Ltd (KHFM) at Rs 51.30 per share.

SW Capital Pvt Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Krishna Def and Ald Ind Ltd (KRISHNADEF) at Rs 158.66 per share.

Navodya Enterprises sold 1,59,443 shares of Mangalam Cement Ltd (MANGLMCEM) at Rs 300.10 per share.

Norges Bank – Government Pension Fund Global bought 3,38,000 shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) at Rs 1482.59 per share.

Rajesh Kumar Singla bought 60,000 shares of Pritika Eng Compo Ltd (PRITIKA) at Rs 41.44 per share.

Collate Dealers Pvt Ltd sold 5,00,000 shares of Suumaya Industries Ltd (SUULD) at Rs 36.50 per share.

Jaysukhbhai Thathagar bought 1,92,000 shares of Uma Converter (UMA) at Rs 34.88 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.