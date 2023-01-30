NSE Bulk deals, January 27: SAH, AHL, PRITIKAUTO, and other major deals that took place on Friday

Nikhil Parimal Desai bought 54,951 shares of Aarti Surfactants Ltd (AARTI-RE) at Rs 21.52 per share.

Pluris Fund Ltd bought 2,00,000 shares of Accuracy Shipping Ltd (ACCURACY) at Rs 186.00 per share.

Rajnikant Mafatlal Bhansali sold 5,00,650 shares of Abans Holdings Ltd (AHL) at Rs 270.30 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 3,78,000 shares of Bright Solar Ltd (BRIGHT) at Rs 9.09 per share.

Vikramkumar Karanraj Sakaria Huf Daksh Corporation bought 9,16,401 shares of Dangee Dums Ltd (DANGEE) at Rs 17.54 per share.

Jignesh Amrutlal Thobhani bought 2,00,000 shares of JAKHARIA FABRIC Ltd (JAKHARIA) at Rs 61.00 per share.

Jigna V Desai bought 1,34,773 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFREIGHT) at Rs 18.75 per share.

B.W.Traders bought 4,66,343 shares of Pritika Auto Indus Ltd (PRITIKAUTO) at Rs 20.30 per share.

Mahalaxmi Brokrage India Pvt Ltd bought 1,50,000 shares of Sah Polymers Ltd (SAH) at Rs 88.00 per share.

Sadashiv Kanyana Shetty bought 1,93,306 shares of Sumit Woods Ltd (SUMIT) at Rs 31.04 per share.

Lakhani Jignesh Jasmatbhai (HUF) sold 48,000 shares of Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd (TAPIFRUIT) at Rs 99.60 per share.

Gaurang Jitendra Parekh bought 55,723 shares of Tembo Global Ind Ltd (TEMBO) at Rs 160.45 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.