NSE Bulk deals, January 25: GOYALALUM, SVPGLOB, FIBERWEB and other major deals that took place on Wednesday

Nikhil Holdings Pvt Ltd bought 2,00,000 shares of Aarti Surfactants Ltd (AARTI-RE) at Rs 18.06 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd bought 3,42,000 shares of Bright Solar Ltd (BRIGHT) at Rs 8.70 per share.

Bharat Capital And Holdings Ltd sold 3,50,000 shares of Fiberweb India Ltd (FIBERWEB) at Rs 36.65 per share.

Madhu Devi Godha sold 16,28,808 shares of Godha Cabcon Insulat Ltd (GODHA) at Rs 1.70 per share.

Econo Trading & Investment Pvt Ltd bought 4,94,300 shares of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd (GOYALALUM) at Rs 164.56 per share.

Jyothi Kailash Kabra sold 96,000 shares of Globesecure Techno Ltd (GSTL) at Rs 96.52 per share.

Sanjay B Shah (HUF) bought 16,200 shares of Homesfy Realty Ltd (HOMESFY) at Rs 438.26 per share.

Sanjay Garg sold 1,97,384 shares of Jet Freight Logistics Ltd (JETFREIGHT) at Rs 17.90 per share.

Kshiti Rishit Maniar sold 2,50,000 shares of Kohinoor Foods Ltd (KOHINOOR) at Rs 80.03 per share.

Miker Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd sold 60,000 shares of Maks Energy Sol India Ltd (MAKS) at Rs 35.50 per share.

Nopea Capital Services Ltd sold 1,35,000 shares of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd (SHRADHA) at Rs 62.35 per share.

Mahaveer Comstock Tradind LLP bought 10,11,739 shares of SVP Global Textiles Ltd (SVPGLOB) at Rs 38.55 per share.

Amaysha Textiles Pvt Ltd bought 1,00,000 shares of Vaishali Pharma Ltd (VAISHALI) at Rs 146.97 per share.

Somani Ventures And Innovations Ltd bought 64,000 shares of Vasa Retail & Oversea Ltd (VASA) at Rs 21.70 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. A bulk deal can be completed using either the usual trading window or the block trading window. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly.